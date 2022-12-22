scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

To combat loneliness, Dutch supermarket chain has special checkout lane where one can chat with the cashier

The concept was introduced by Jumbo in 2021 and it is now being offered in 200 stores.

To combat loneliness, Dutch supermarket chain has special checkout lane where one can chat with the cashier, Netherlands supermarket chain, Jumbo, Kletskassa, chat with customers, viral, trending, Indian ExpressJumbo, a supermarket chain that has more than 700 stores, introduced this service in 200 of its stores called ‘Kletskassa’.
Loneliness is a bitter part of life that almost everyone faces, especially the elderly. In a bid to combat loneliness among the elderly, a Netherlands-based supermarket chain introduced a special checkout lane for customers who are not in a rush and could use a little talk with the cashier.

Jumbo, a supermarket chain that has more than 700 stores, introduced this service in 200 of its stores called ‘Kletskassa’, a play on the Dutch word ‘klets’, which means chatty.

Instagram page Good News Movement shared about the stores in a post on Wednesday and it has received more than 2 lakh likes. Jumbo started this effort in 2021 and it has reportedly helped thousands. Kletskassa was created to combat loneliness in the elderly but is open to all ages who can benefit from it.

The chat checkouts are part of the ‘One Against Loneliness’ programme, an initiative to connect companies, organisations and citizens to help their elderly population. The first Kletskassa opened in 2019, the Good News Movement said in the caption.

“Umm, I’m not a senior and I can use this once in a while myself,” commented a user. “Meanwhile in Germany they scan your products within 3.2 seconds and if they could they would literally kick you out,” a netizen joked. “It says more about the times we live in that having a human to chat to in a grocery store…is revolutionary,” shared another individual.

Apart from this, a number of Jumbo supermarkets also introduced ‘chat corners’ where locals come to have coffee and conversations with others, Dutch News reported.


First published on: 22-12-2022 at 12:28:04 pm
