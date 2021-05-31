‘Too soon to make a Titanic joke?’: HBO crashes ahead of Mare of Easttown finale, triggers meme fest

The crash triggered a plethora of angry reactions online, forcing the streaming service to acknowledge the issue.

The much-anticipated season finale of Mare of Easttown, which was to be aired on HBO, was marred for many users as they experienced glitches while trying to stream the show. Many viewers voiced their collective grief on social media over not being able to watch the Kate Winslet-led detective drama series.

Written and created by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, the miniseries is a murder mystery combined with the portrayal of small-town life through the eyes of Winslet, who plays the role of a police detective called Mare Sheehan. Since its debut in April this year, the show has remained a hot topic amid viewers with many eagerly waiting for the finale.

The crash triggered a plethora of angry reactions online, forcing the streaming service to acknowledge the issue. “We’re aware some customers may be experiencing issues streaming #HBOMax and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this as quickly as possible,” read a tweet from the official handle of HBO Max.

Post the crash, it did not take long for netizens to start trolling the streaming service, with the hashtag #HBOCrash trending on the microblogging website.

However, some also added humour to the crash and linked it with the 1997 movie Titanic, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. “Congratulations Kate Winslet for being a part of two of the biggest crashes of all time,” read one of the many tweets on the microblogging website posted after the outage.

