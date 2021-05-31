scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 31, 2021
Most read

‘Too soon to make a Titanic joke?’: HBO crashes ahead of Mare of Easttown finale, triggers meme fest

Post the crash, it did not take long for netizens to start trolling the streaming service with the hashtag #HBOCrash trending on the microblogging website.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2021 2:37:39 pm
kate winslet, mare of easttown, mare of easttown, kate winslet show, HBO shows, HBO crash, HBO crash mare of easttown twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsThe crash triggered a plethora of angry reactions online, forcing the streaming service to acknowledge the issue.

The much-anticipated season finale of Mare of Easttown, which was to be aired on HBO, was marred for many users as they experienced glitches while trying to stream the show. Many viewers voiced their collective grief on social media over not being able to watch the Kate Winslet-led detective drama series.

Written and created by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, the miniseries is a murder mystery combined with the portrayal of small-town life through the eyes of Winslet, who plays the role of a police detective called Mare Sheehan. Since its debut in April this year, the show has remained a hot topic amid viewers with many eagerly waiting for the finale.

The crash triggered a plethora of angry reactions online, forcing the streaming service to acknowledge the issue. “We’re aware some customers may be experiencing issues streaming #HBOMax and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this as quickly as possible,” read a tweet from the official handle of HBO Max.

Post the crash, it did not take long for netizens to start trolling the streaming service, with the hashtag #HBOCrash trending on the microblogging website.

However, some also added humour to the crash and linked it with the 1997 movie Titanic, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. “Congratulations Kate Winslet for being a part of two of the biggest crashes of all time,” read one of the many tweets on the microblogging website posted after the outage.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 31: Latest News

Advertisement