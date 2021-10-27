Tiny spider that looks like Elton John ‘wearing sunglasses’ and ‘playing imaginary piano’ goes viral

While one may think spiders’ talents are limited to just weaving intricate webs, an adorable spider is now making waves on the internet for ‘playing an invisible piano’. And if that was not already enough to leave people in a frenzy online, it has an uncanny resemblance to none other than musical legend Elton John.

A tiny spider from Australia, is breaking the internet for its striking appearance owing to its body in golden hues. However, the distinctive markings make it appear as if it is wearing golden-rim sunglasses and a black toupee that reminded fans of Elton John’s extravagant eye gears worn during performances.

The video came to light after a gem cutter, Adrian Pearce, spotted the golden arachnid in his workshop in Gin Gin, Victoria. The spider’s front appendages — called pedipalps — appear to be playing the piano much like the “Rocket Man” singer.

According to local media, the 50-year-old man was was working on a sapphire when he spotted the little visitor on one of his machines. Not sure what species the musical arachnid was, Pearce shot a small video on his phone and posted it on a Facebook group for identification.

The video quickly garnered a lot of attention and fellow members couldn’t stop fawning over it. “That is seriously adorable,” one person commented, while another quickly saw the resemblance to the music icon, adding: “Elton John if he came back as a spider.”

Later, a moderator on the page identified it as “a female Maratus scutulatus (White-banded House Jumper)”, found mainly on Australia’s east coast.