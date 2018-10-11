Tiny Donald Trump statues with sign ‘Pee On Me’ installed across Brooklyn

Advertising professional Phil Gable put out these statues to express his own disdain for Donald Trump. (Source: doosekees/Twitter)

People in Brooklyn, New York, were left surprised after small statues of US president Donald Trump appeared on various sidewalks with a ‘pee on me’ sign. According to a Daily Mail report, the statues were placed by advertising professional Phil Gable. “It was largely just a personal expression of my own disdain for Donald Trump, both as a President and a human being,’ Gable told Gothamist, the news website stated.

The statues, which are mounted on patches of grass, depict a younger Trump, probably from the 1980s or 90s. “I went with the younger-looking Trump because I think that’s probably how he sees himself, especially when he’s paying Russian escorts for golden showers,’ Gable, added. Moreover, he told the local newspaper that he had not only put the ‘pee on me’ sign on the statues but also sprayed it with a ‘dog potty-training aid to encourage dogs to relieve themselves on the statues’.

The pictures of the bust have gone viral on social media. While many found the statues quite funny others were not pleased with the statue. Here are some of the reactions trending on Twitter:

*Phil Gable (oops!) — Helen Todd (@helenstravels) October 10, 2018

@realDonaldTrump where can we get one of your #MAGA #PeeOnMe statues? I’d like a half dozen for all the neighborhood doggies and the deplorables who don’t use indoor plumbing. Thanks. — Cakelady (@DinahFewell) October 10, 2018

