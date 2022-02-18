Unusual bond: Tinder match helps woman give birth on fourth ‘date’

Time and again we hear people complaining about how it’s never easy to find someone trustworthy on dating apps. For a young woman in Australia, however, it was her Tinder date who stayed by her side as she gave birth. What’s more, it was only their fourth “date”.

In a TikTok video that’s going viral, the woman Alyssa Hodges said Max Silvy was by her side when she went into labour and gave birth to her son Ollie, despite matching on the app just eight weeks earlier. The man’s thoughtful and empathetic act is earning plaudits online, where many have dubbed him “man of the year”.

Hodges, in the video which has garnered more than 1 million views, said she was supposed to pick him up from the airport. However, as her water broke, she texted him saying he had to go home on his own.

Hodges added that Silvy did go home to drop off his luggage from a work trip but then turned up at the hospital to see her. “I was nervous because I was by myself, and yes, I want him as a support person, but what if we end up breaking up in a week’s time?” she shared.

She admitted that he ended up being her biggest support at the time and eased into the role of Ollie’s dad quite naturally.

“I was about six-and-a-half-months pregnant when I went on Tinder, and I clearly stated that on my bio,” 20-year-old Hodges from Brisbane told Kennedy News. “I didn’t want to lead anyone on, so I was being open and honest. I

wanted them to know what they were getting into right off the bat.”

While that disclaimer might lead most to swipe left, including Silvy himself, he said, “there was just something about her” that caught his eye.

Now, after going through what is arguably a major milestone together, their relationship has only gotten stronger – labour of love, quite literally.

Hodges said her labour lasted “on and off” about a week. “I was contracting for those days, and Max was with me the whole time. The birth itself was about seven hours,” she told 7News.

The couple said the unlikely circumstances have “bonded” them as he supported her during the early weeks of motherhood when she had the “baby blues.”

The pair explained that as Silvy, a civil servant, travels a lot for work they had only seen each other three times before he ended up coming to her delivery in September last year. But they have been together since.

So yes, netizens were equally amazed and elated when Hodges revealed, in another TikTok update, that the two will be moving in together soon in a “slow transition”.