Tinder bios flooded with mentions of FRIENDS ahead of reunion, and Chandler is a clear favourite

The much-awaited F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reunion is finally here and fans surely can’t keep calm. However, the show, which aired from September 1994 to May 2004 featuring Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, seems to be a universal ‘happy place’ for all.

Post the announcement of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion, which is scheduled to be aired on the May 27, 2021, a 3.5 times increase in mentions of “Friends Reunion” on Tinder has been noted in April 2021 as compared to April 2020.

Premiered 25 years ago, the show continues to have a high degree of relevance among audiences spanning generations.

According to data, almost 93 per cent of mentions in Tinder bios (in April 2021) from Gen Z members were a reference to the sitcom. Moreover, when the characters of the show were ranked in order of mentions amongst users of the app, Chandler bagged the top spot followed by Joey, Ross, Monica, Rachel and Phoebe.

While Rachel and Joey have higher Gen Z mentions as compared to Chandler, Ross is mentioned in the same breath as ‘Unagi’ and ‘My Lobster’.

Interestingly, some bios also use reference from the show to express what they are looking for on the dating apps. “Let’s be Monica and Chandler in a world full of Ross and Rachel”, “Waiting for a Joey to come by and say, ‘How you doing?'” “Contrary to Joey, I do share my food”