Timelapse video of spectacular sunset in Colorado amazes netizens

People love to gaze at the sky and marvel at the beauty of nature. A spectacular sky with vivid colours accompanied by a rainbow can brighten the mood of many.

A stunning timelapse video of sunset in Colorado has surfaced online leaving netizens impressed. The soothing clip shows two rainbows in the backdrop of orange-coloured clouds. Intermittent lightning is also witnessed. As time passes by, the sky grows dark and blue clouds envelop the region.

The 17-second clip was originally shared by ecologist and cloud watcher Matt Ley last week on Twitter. “Crazy nuclear orange rainbow sunset on 6.3.22 near Idalia, CO,” Ley tweeted.

The clip left netizens amazed and some users were intrigued by the process of capturing it. “Wow! Sci-fi Heaven. Must be another planet idea. I love this ever-changing universe,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “Amazing shot! Both intimidating and beautiful at the same time. Well done!”

NWS Boulder, the Twitter account of the local National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting station had updated that storms might bring hail, lightning, and gusty winds on June 6. “Recent Radar Reflectivity tracking potential storms moving across the state. Some storms may bring hail, lightning, and gusty winds,” NWS Boulder tweeted.