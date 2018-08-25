Tweeple can’t have enough of TIME magazine’s latest cover showing Trump drowning in Oval Office

TIME magazine’s latest cover featuring Donald Trump is part of a trilogy showing how his government is drowing in controversies and scandals. TIME magazine’s latest cover featuring Donald Trump is part of a trilogy showing how his government is drowing in controversies and scandals.

US President Donald Trump is back on the cover of TIME magazine and this one too won’t be to his liking. The latest cover, showing Trump neck deep in water at his flooded Oval Office, highlights the turmoil in his presidency mired by contradictory statements and complexities. What adds to the drama is the caption: “In Deep”. The cover is being dubbed as the best trilogy after the Star Wars by Netizens. The magazine cover for this week is a continuation of a series which documents the turmoil surrounding his administration even as a storm sweeps through the Oval Office.

TIME’s new cover: Trump is in trouble. Here’s how much worse it could get https://t.co/IgjeHWr2cD pic.twitter.com/hnUc7Njbxu — TIME (@TIME) August 23, 2018

The first cover showed the president’s hair lashed by a strong gust of wind, papers flying off his desk in February 2017, with a headline “Nothing to see here”. In April 2018, more than a year after the first cover, TIME took it a step further as confusion and drama in the White House escalated showing water submerging Trump’s desk. That illustration of Trump was adorned with the headline,”Stormy” in a nod to Michael Cohen’s payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. Now, after Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes and Cohen pleaded guilty, Trump administration is mired in a chain of controversies, with no signs of letting up.

Here’s the animated versions of the TIME Trump covers side-by-side pic.twitter.com/1i4XcECDlb — cloudform (@cloudform) August 23, 2018

Netizens were thrilled to see the TIME’s trilogy of covers and said it’s the best way to describe Trump’s position ever since he came to power. Many also came up with their own versions, indulging in a guessing game of what the future cover may look like.

This cover is brilliant! Bravo @TIME. Best trilogy since the original Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/ARidQcIB5R — Tammaria True Blue🌊 (@Tammariablue) August 23, 2018

The new Time Magazine cover with Trump is spot on pic.twitter.com/po7bY5RWdA — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) August 23, 2018

You may have the most Time covers soon, @realDonaldTrump. You can’t tread water much longer. It’s all crashing down. Your name will be pried off your buildings, it will be worth nothing, and you and your kids will be in jail. My wish for you. #resign #IllegitimatePresident pic.twitter.com/PO5M4ZrffL — Catherine Bailey (@CatBaileyLMT) August 24, 2018

With the latest in the series of Trump @TIME covers I thought maybe I could contribute with my own version to complete the narrative–possible spoiler alert ahead! pic.twitter.com/mrh9QhM2d0 — Clay Staub (@Clay_Staub) August 24, 2018

Only thing missing is a Hammerhead shark lol https://t.co/Xx3R5zVF55 — William D (@WillD2090) August 24, 2018

This is dope @realDonaldTrump is an overall threat to what humanity stands for

Your hostility inflicted pain, injury & damage

Drown man drown deep https://t.co/qD26v2zmrn — A Amin (@aamin30) August 24, 2018

Complete waste of really nice water. Just lock him up. https://t.co/gI7euAcThm — Lynn Sherr (@LynnSherr) August 23, 2018

I think it needs a few sharks in there, don’t you @realDonaldTrump? I guess all those ‘best people’ of yours that are flipping on you will be the sharks. https://t.co/QtIUkD8asx — Linda (@GoldieAZ) August 23, 2018

The new Time Magazine cover with Trump is spot on pic.twitter.com/po7bY5RWdA — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) August 23, 2018

Time covers illustrate Trump’s impeachment storm pic.twitter.com/WqFesScXCt — Bucky with the Good Arm (@benjancewicz) August 24, 2018

Time Magazine has now made two separate trifectas of “Well, I’d like to see ol Donny Trump wriggle his way out of THIS jam!” covers. pic.twitter.com/l3PMhVfNR5 — Clay J Andres (@ClayJAndres) August 23, 2018

The only thing missing from this week’s “In Deep” TIME cover is the life preserver that #Republicans in Congress and @FoxNews keep giving #Trump to keep him afloat. https://t.co/zZQzcFl4Tj — Dianne Sherman (@dsherman2407) August 23, 2018

He still has his head above water. Waiting for the actually drowning. Can’t come soon enough for me.#TrumpCrimeFamily https://t.co/abht9BhG7B — Helen Fein (@HelenFein) August 24, 2018

This is badass!! Another excellent cover @TIME!

I’m ready for the one with TRump almost completely underwater with sharks chewing his legs & eels wrapped around his neck & a stingray ready to strike. I love nature lol#Time #AmericaHatesTrump https://t.co/tZAVuSCIE2 — Jan 🌊🌊🌊#TheResistance Grant (@screamfan422) August 23, 2018

Jaws seems to be heading right towards the pecker. pic.twitter.com/9r8lHyidlz — Zev Shalev (@ZevShalev) August 24, 2018

They also released a video, in response to Trump’s claim that he has the “most TIME covers” when it was actually Richard Nixon.

And this is not the only cover he would dislike.

An early look at next week’s cover, “Closing In,” by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/M3GBdpnnoR pic.twitter.com/d9CIEt61H9 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 24, 2018

Here’s the latest cover of our magazine, featuring an incredible international performance. pic.twitter.com/v5LQfsvL0I — The Week (@TheWeek) June 14, 2018

An early look at next week’s cover, “Exposed,” by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/pfURSeisEU pic.twitter.com/X9ZaxIbEiX — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 16, 2018

An early look at next week’s cover: “In the Hole,” by Anthony Russo, is a response to President Trump’s recent comments about immigration. https://t.co/YW8p5ojJBa pic.twitter.com/jDcBcwFH8F — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) January 12, 2018

Washington is all Trump all of the time. That is bad for America. Our cover this week pic.twitter.com/X7PXAPK3cU — The Economist (@TheEconomist) January 11, 2018

American influence has dwindled under Donald Trump. It will not be simple to restore. Our cover this week pic.twitter.com/e7QKYIAV9i — The Economist (@TheEconomist) November 11, 2017

My first cover for The New Yorker entitled “Blowhard.” pic.twitter.com/OjnjELalVP — David Plunkert (@plunkert) August 17, 2017

This week’s cover: Fire and fury pic.twitter.com/UIetVfxygu — The Spectator (@spectator) August 9, 2017

Bonjour ! Nous sommes le jeudi 10 août et voici la une du jour pic.twitter.com/GzQ19QxZoZ — Libération (@libe) August 10, 2017

¿Cuáles son los platos favoritos de los amos del mundo? ¿Y del presidente @realDonaldTrump? Averígualo en el nuevo número de @TapasMagazine. pic.twitter.com/cyuybb1kCa — Tapas Magazine (@TapasMagazine) May 3, 2017

Our cover this week looks at the prospect of a geopolitical grand bargain between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin https://t.co/mHgEoKF2Mn pic.twitter.com/VucZ91sKqG — The Economist (@TheEconomist) February 11, 2017

As Trump assumes power, the world is on edge. Our cover editorial this week examines how he means to fill the office https://t.co/XOS2PkVMEK pic.twitter.com/vTMS105UKr — The Economist (@TheEconomist) January 20, 2017

Here’s the latest cover of our magazine, featuring the Trump administration’s “alternative facts.” pic.twitter.com/kK1wcycMRB — The Week (@TheWeek) January 26, 2017

The new @DerSPIEGEL cover story on Trump’s election will be online in English this evening (European time). pic.twitter.com/OKNYPXZgtD — SPIEGEL ONLINE English (@SPIEGEL_English) November 11, 2016

En nuestro número de octubre: pic.twitter.com/xhMFnU9ttR — Letras Libres (@Letras_Libres) September 28, 2016

Here’s the latest cover of our magazine, wondering what’s next for Donald Trump after his Iowa loss: pic.twitter.com/nUYLkZ9MYn — The Week (@TheWeek) February 4, 2016

Share your thoughts about the latest cover in comments below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd