Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Tweeple can’t have enough of TIME magazine’s latest cover showing Trump drowning in Oval Office

The magazine cover for this week is a continuation of a series which tracks his presidency from the time he came to power signalling his controversial political life.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 25, 2018 2:42:29 pm
donald trump, time magazine, trump time cover, trump latest time cover, time trump trilogy cover, trump memes, trump bad magazine cover, viral news, indian express TIME magazine’s latest cover featuring Donald Trump is part of a trilogy showing how his government is drowing in controversies and scandals.
Related News

US President Donald Trump is back on the cover of TIME magazine and this one too won’t be to his liking. The latest cover, showing Trump neck deep in water at his flooded Oval Office, highlights the turmoil in his presidency mired by contradictory statements and complexities. What adds to the drama is the caption: “In Deep”. The cover is being dubbed as the best trilogy after the Star Wars by Netizens. The magazine cover for this week is a continuation of a series which documents the turmoil surrounding his administration even as a storm sweeps through the Oval Office.

The first cover showed the president’s hair lashed by a strong gust of wind, papers flying off his desk in February 2017, with a headline “Nothing to see here”. In April 2018, more than a year after the first cover, TIME took it a step further as confusion and drama in the White House escalated showing water submerging Trump’s desk. That illustration of Trump was adorned with the headline,”Stormy” in a nod to Michael Cohen’s payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. Now, after Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes and Cohen pleaded guilty, Trump administration is mired in a chain of controversies, with no signs of letting up.

Netizens were thrilled to see the TIME’s trilogy of covers and said it’s the best way to describe Trump’s position ever since he came to power. Many also came up with their own versions, indulging in a guessing game of what the future cover may look like.

They also released a video, in response to Trump’s claim that he has the “most TIME covers” when it was actually Richard Nixon.

And this is not the only cover he would dislike.

Share your thoughts about the latest cover in comments below.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement