Thursday, July 19, 2018

Time magazine’s latest cover morphs Trump, Putin’s faces; Twitterati say ‘it’s outright creepy’

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 19, 2018 8:20:37 pm
"TIME's new cover: Trump wanted a summit with Putin. He got way more than he bargained for," tweeted the official handle of the magazine.
Time Magazine, which is known for its hard-hitting covers, has again managed to garner attention with its latest issue. The official account of the news magazine unveiled the cover which first features a photo of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin morphed into one person. “TIME’s new cover: Trump wanted a summit with Putin. He got way more than he bargained for,” read the caption on the tweet.

The July cover is a highlight of the controversial summit that took place between the two world leaders in Helsinki, Finland, earlier this week. The US President faced backlash when he went on to disagree with the U.S. intelligence officials, who had concluded that Russia had meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

This is not the first time the magazine has mocked the US President on its cover and it did not take long for people to figure out Time’s stand on the current issue as well. Interestingly, the merged image of the two leaders has scared many people on social media. While some thanked the magazine for giving them ‘nightmares’, others wrote that the cover showed ‘reality’.

Earlier this week, Trump and Putin had held a joint press conference, where Trump had refuted the conclusions made by U.S. intelligence officials’ that Russia meddled in 2016 presidential election.

