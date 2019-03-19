A photo of Tim Cook using an iPad with a stylus is the internet’s new favourite meme

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a photo of him writing “hello” on an iPad using a stylus, as the company launched a new version of iPad Mini with Apple Pencil support, along with a new 10.5-inch iPad Air.

However, within a few hours the photo shared by Cook, with an ivory iPad in his hand, became a canvas for a photoshop challenge on social media.

Here’s the photo the Apple CEO tweeted:

People quickly swapped out his ‘hello’ with almost anything they could think of. From taking a jibe at the exorbitant prices of the company’s products to mocking Apple’s ongoing feud with Spotify, people poked fun at the company using the photo. Many used the photo as a template for memes, many were directed towards Donald Trump (who called the Apple CEO ‘Tim Apple’ recently).

Here are some of the responses to Cook’s tweet:

Wow I’m really good at this pic.twitter.com/uGW5ks5SGo — 👽sulaiman👽 (@Obsessive_Mind) March 18, 2019

The two new versions of the iPad have been showcased ahead of Apple’s March 25 event, where the Cupertino tech giant is expected to introduce its new streaming TV and subscription services.

Both the new 10.5-inch iPad Air, and 7.9-inch iPad Mini, will be made available with 64GB and 256GB storage options, and there will be three colours to choose from: silver, space gray and gold.

Apple is yet to announce when the new iPads will be available in India, but they can be expected to reach the company’s authorised resellers in the coming weeks.