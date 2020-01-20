TikTok’s new viral ‘cereal challenge’ has people eating from other people’s mouths

Despite the challenge being gross and likely a choking hazard, several people are taking up the challenge in multiple social media platforms. Despite the challenge being gross and likely a choking hazard, several people are taking up the challenge in multiple social media platforms.

The latest viral challenge on Tiktok has people eating cereal out of other people’s mouth. Designed to disgust, the new viral challenge requires a person to lie down with their mouth open. Milk or juice, and cereal are then poured into the person’s open mouth. The person is required to keep their mouth open while a second person then takes a spoon and has a mouthful of cereal.

Despite the challenge being obviously gross, unhygienic and a potential choking hazard, several people are taking it on various social media platforms. Some have even included their dogs in the challenge.

Take a look at some of the most popular videos under the trending hashtag #cerealchallenge:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd