TikTok’s latest #ChairChallenge takes internet by storm

After #IceBucket and #Kiki, #ChairChallenge on Tik Tok has taken the internet by storm. Several videos under the trending hashtag #ChairChallenge show users standing three feet away from the wall and bending 90 degrees, with their heads pressed against the wall. The challenge is to stand in that position then try and pick up a chair, maintaining the 90-degree angle.

The challenge went viral after many posted videos performing it. While the women were seemingly able to lift the chair, men found it difficult to balance and maintain the 90-degree angle while lifting the chair.

Take a look at some of the trending videos under the Hashtag #ChairChallenge

