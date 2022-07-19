TikToker’s video asking for handshakes explains women’s distrust towards men

Social media is full of engaging videos of social experiments and public engagement.

Recently, a viral TikTok video has prompted a discussion about women’s cautious behaviour while navigating public places.

ALSO READ | Tweet about power dynamics in a marriage resonates with desi women

In the video that was first posted on TikTok by a user who goes by the ID @thenotoriusalvin, shows a man extending his hand to strangers on the road in a bid to shake hands with them, without any proper reason. Interestingly, while the men were friendly and shaked the TikToker’s hand, women did not. The video shows women either ignoring the person’s outstretched hand straightaway or smiling at him politely but refusing the handshake nonetheless.

men don’t realise (but swear they do) that most women get touched, followed, catcalled etc. every time they go out and how uncomfortable that makes you feel or how many men (in cities esp) are just straight up weird. why risk anything just for the sake of seeming nice — Lena (@imaffectaedd) July 17, 2022

To everyone saying “they should just shake his hand” and “why can’t they just be nice?” WE CAN’T AFFORD TO BE NICE. Being nice almost never gets them to leave us alone. It only encourages them, which can put us is more danger. Being kind is seen as us saying yes. — JellyBearBug (@bug_jelly) July 18, 2022

When I was ~19 an older male customer went to shake my hand in my Borders, and then wouldn’t RELEASE it, and held me hostage while flirting w/ me, including cupping my bare upper arm w/ his free hand, and when I tell you I’ve never allowed a strange man to shake my hand again!!!! — suffering lady knight (@muirmarie) July 18, 2022

I’ve actually shaken a random dudes hand before like this because I was scared and didn’t know how we would react if I didnt — 💛Lillith🤍Sage💜🦖🦕 (@Sage2Lilith) July 17, 2022

It’s almost like men don’t have to fear strangers the way women do — 🏳️‍🌈kai⁷🏳️‍⚧️ (@ATOMlCATS) July 18, 2022

The fact that men are making comments like “it’s just a handshake” they don’t get it all. I have read comments of women explaining why they wouldn’t shake a random man’s hand. It’s scary. So many scenarios just come to your mind because of everything we women have to go through — desiree (@desrreyess) July 18, 2022

I’ve had a male reach for a handshake and keep me there for a conversation I didn’t want to have, while holding my hand the entire time. — phęnömėnâl (@honeyroastd) July 18, 2022

Yet when they get harrassed its the “why did you engage in conversation with them in the first place” whole spiel — Papaya Pig 🐽 (@PapayaPig1) July 18, 2022

This video was shared on Twitter by an account that goes by the username @giovaknd on Sunday. Since then it has gathered over 11.9 million views and thousands of comments.

Explaining why women hesitated to accept the man’s handshake, a Twitter user wrote, “This is more evidence that since women get approached against their will (harassment) ALL THE TIME, they are accustomed to keeping it moving when another man approaches them in any way.”

Another person commented, “To everyone saying “they should just shake his hand” and “why can’t they just be nice?” WE CAN’T AFFORD TO BE NICE. Being nice almost never gets them to leave us alone. It only encourages them, which can put us in more danger. Being kind is seen as us saying yes.”