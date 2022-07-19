TikToker’s video asking for handshakes explains women’s distrust towards men

July 19, 2022 6:52:37 pm
Social media is full of engaging videos of social experiments and public engagement.
Recently, a viral TikTok video has prompted a discussion about women’s cautious behaviour while navigating public places.
In the video that was first posted on TikTok by a user who goes by the ID @thenotoriusalvin, shows a man extending his hand to strangers on the road in a bid to shake hands with them, without any proper reason. Interestingly, while the men were friendly and shaked the TikToker’s hand, women did not. The video shows women either ignoring the person’s outstretched hand straightaway or smiling at him politely but refusing the handshake nonetheless.
Ahahahah ☕ pic.twitter.com/2Gh1ZNu8tF
— The Weekndiano 🪬 (@giovaknd) July 17, 2022
men don’t realise (but swear they do) that most women get touched, followed, catcalled etc. every time they go out and how uncomfortable that makes you feel or how many men (in cities esp) are just straight up weird. why risk anything just for the sake of seeming nice
— Lena (@imaffectaedd) July 17, 2022
To everyone saying “they should just shake his hand” and “why can’t they just be nice?” WE CAN’T AFFORD TO BE NICE. Being nice almost never gets them to leave us alone. It only encourages them, which can put us is more danger. Being kind is seen as us saying yes.
— JellyBearBug (@bug_jelly) July 18, 2022
When I was ~19 an older male customer went to shake my hand in my Borders, and then wouldn’t RELEASE it, and held me hostage while flirting w/ me, including cupping my bare upper arm w/ his free hand, and when I tell you I’ve never allowed a strange man to shake my hand again!!!!
— suffering lady knight (@muirmarie) July 18, 2022
I’ve actually shaken a random dudes hand before like this because I was scared and didn’t know how we would react if I didnt
— 💛Lillith🤍Sage💜🦖🦕 (@Sage2Lilith) July 17, 2022
It’s almost like men don’t have to fear strangers the way women do
— 🏳️🌈kai⁷🏳️⚧️ (@ATOMlCATS) July 18, 2022
The fact that men are making comments like “it’s just a handshake” they don’t get it all. I have read comments of women explaining why they wouldn’t shake a random man’s hand. It’s scary. So many scenarios just come to your mind because of everything we women have to go through
— desiree (@desrreyess) July 18, 2022
I’ve had a male reach for a handshake and keep me there for a conversation I didn’t want to have, while holding my hand the entire time.
— phęnömėnâl (@honeyroastd) July 18, 2022
Yet when they get harrassed its the “why did you engage in conversation with them in the first place” whole spiel
— Papaya Pig 🐽 (@PapayaPig1) July 18, 2022
This video was shared on Twitter by an account that goes by the username @giovaknd on Sunday. Since then it has gathered over 11.9 million views and thousands of comments.
Explaining why women hesitated to accept the man’s handshake, a Twitter user wrote, “This is more evidence that since women get approached against their will (harassment) ALL THE TIME, they are accustomed to keeping it moving when another man approaches them in any way.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Another person commented, “To everyone saying “they should just shake his hand” and “why can’t they just be nice?” WE CAN’T AFFORD TO BE NICE. Being nice almost never gets them to leave us alone. It only encourages them, which can put us in more danger. Being kind is seen as us saying yes.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
Moroccan El Bakkali ends Kenyan reign over 3000m steeplechase in the slowest final in history
Karnataka: 69 people killed in elephant attacks in 3 years, says central govt data
Mallika Sherawat: ‘Jackie Chan is like an older brother, he opened all doors for me in Hollywood’
NEET-UG 2022: National Commission for Women asks NTA to probe Kerala dress row
Gujarat ATS arrests Rajasthan gangster wanted in over 35 criminal cases
Driver-conductor couple installs CCTV, music system on Kerala transport bus, wins hearts
Twitter’s request to fast-track Elon Musk lawsuit gets court hearing
Oppo Reno8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro: Price, specs compared
Postponed Asian Games from September 23 to October 8 next year: OCA
With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar
Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Malhotra to star in MX Player’s Shiksha Mandal
PCOD and diabetes: Understanding the link between the two conditions