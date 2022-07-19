scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

TikToker’s video asking for handshakes explains women’s distrust towards men

In the viral video viewed over 11.9 million times on Twitter the men could be seen shaking the TikToker’s hand, unlike the women.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 6:52:37 pm
TikTok asking strangers for handshake, Women in public places, Social experiment women, TikTok viral video women don’t shake hands, Indian ExpressIn the video that was first posted on TikTok by a user who goes by the ID @thenotoriusalvin, shows a man extending his hand to strangers on the road in a bid to shake hands with them, without any proper reason.

Social media is full of engaging videos of social experiments and public engagement.

Recently, a viral TikTok video has prompted a discussion about women’s cautious behaviour while navigating public places.

Tweet about power dynamics in a marriage resonates with desi women

In the video that was first posted on TikTok by a user who goes by the ID @thenotoriusalvin, shows a man extending his hand to strangers on the road in a bid to shake hands with them, without any proper reason. Interestingly, while the men were friendly and shaked the TikToker’s hand, women did not. The video shows women either ignoring the person’s outstretched hand straightaway or smiling at him politely but refusing the handshake nonetheless.

This video was shared on Twitter by an account that goes by the username @giovaknd on Sunday. Since then it has gathered over 11.9 million views and thousands of comments.

Explaining why women hesitated to accept the man’s handshake, a Twitter user wrote, “This is more evidence that since women get approached against their will (harassment) ALL THE TIME, they are accustomed to keeping it moving when another man approaches them in any way.”

Another person commented, “To everyone saying “they should just shake his hand” and “why can’t they just be nice?” WE CAN’T AFFORD TO BE NICE. Being nice almost never gets them to leave us alone. It only encourages them, which can put us in more danger. Being kind is seen as us saying yes.”

