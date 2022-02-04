scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 04, 2022
Must Read

Viral video of TikToker harassing wild elephant in Sri Lanka sparks outrage

The clip, posted by the user @shashikagimhandha, shows the moments that followed after a person travelling in a vehicle chanced upon the animal at night.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 4, 2022 3:12:21 pm
tiktok harass elephant, sri lanka driver harass elephant video, wild animal charged with jeep on road, animal cruelty, indian expressPeople on social media are tagging authorities to take action against the TikToker.

There is no dearth of clout-chasers on the internet, especially TikTok. A case in point, is a person who tried to scare away an elephant by driving his vehicle too close to the wild animal, while recording the entire incident. The disturbing video from Sri Lanka has left netizens fuming.

The TikTok video, posted by the user @shashikagimhandha, shows the moment when the driver chanced upon a wild elephant on a road at night. Instead of waiting for the animal to pass, the driver charged towards it in a teasing manner and shining the vehicle’s strong headlight at it.

Visibly scared, the animal begins to back off but the person kept driving towards it even as the hapless creature kept trumpeting in distress and tried to seek refuge behind a tree.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It didn’t take long for the video to trigger an outcry online after Poorna Seneviratne (@PoornaSenev) shared it on Twitter. “If you don’t have an ounce of brains to not realize that this is absolutely disgusting and wrong, you need to be absolutely destroyed,” Seneviratne wrote. “DO NOT endanger and disturb wildlife for stupid social media views,” he added online, tagging important personalities as well as the official handles of authorities.

Soon, netizens too condemned the video and sought action against the person in question. In a joint effort that followed, people dug out the perpetrator’s Facebook profile and also revealed the jeep’s number while tagging the police.

Wildlife and Nature Protection Society of Sri Lanka (WNPSSL) wrote on Twitter that all details of the incident have been submitted to the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC) for action.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Not the first time this has happen in SL and it’s time we stop this playful behaviour.. let the animals live peacefully,” Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardena wrote on Twitter.

“Absolutely unacceptable behaviour. People like this should be black listed and banned from entering any parks or wild spaces,” another user wrote online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement