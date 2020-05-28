In TikTok’s ‘Wipe It Down’ challenge people are coming up with unique transformations

Grooving to BMW Kenny’s song with the same title, people are presenting their best self for the challenge. Grooving to BMW Kenny’s song with the same title, people are presenting their best self for the challenge.

The latest trending challenge on TikTok is the ‘Wipe It Down” challenge that has people grooving to a popular song while wiping a mirror and suddenly seeing a transformed version of themselves.

While some changed into some elaborate costumes, others notched it up a bit and even tried predicting what they might look like in the future. With over 1.1 million videos set to the BMW Kenny track, the trending challenge has over 3.8 billion views.

Check out some of the popular entries:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd