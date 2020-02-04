The newest TikTok trend involves staring at camera flashes to ‘change’ eye colour

The challenge requires the user to point their phone flash directly into their eyes along with the S5 filter. The challenge requires the user to point their phone flash directly into their eyes along with the S5 filter.

A new trend that’s going viral on TikTok is the S5 filter, which requires people to look at the back camera of their phones so that they can get a photo in which the colour of their eyes has been changed.

The trend reportedly started with TikTok user Maliabroon after she posted a video explaining how the S5 filter on TikTok can temporarily change brown eyes into blue ones.

Though many performed the challenge, some said that it doesn’t actually work and the filter only adds a slightly blue hue to the videos.

Take a look at some of the most watched videos:

The American Academy of Ophthalmology says there are no long-term side effects of shining a bright flashlight into one’s eyes. However, there are instances where the participants in the trend have experienced flash blindness, in which they see temporary black spots for upto a few minutes.

DONT MISS | TikTok’s new viral ‘cereal challenge’ has people eating from other people’s mouths

Earlier, a viral challenge called the ‘outlet challenge’ prompted safety warnings from several fire departments in the US.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd