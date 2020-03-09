Drawings, messages and more: Have you taken part in the #papertowelchallenge yet?

The challenge, which is not physically harmful in any way has quickly become popular among youngster including celebrities. The challenge, which is not physically harmful in any way has quickly become popular among youngster including celebrities.

The latest trending challenge on the short video-sharing app TikTok is the papertowel challenge, in which people use a paper towel to show all is not it seems at first glance. The challenge, as the name suggests, involves the use of a paper towel and a secret message that becomes visible when they are immersed in water.

Here’s how it works: The user is required to fold the paper in half and write the message on the front side of the towel with a black pen or a marker.

On the back, you are required to write a secret message or picture, which is revealed only when the towel is put in water.

The challenge is popular among youngsters and has celebrities participating in it as well. There are hidden messages, drawings and even humorous twists.

Take a look at some of the most viewed videos on TikTok under the trending hashtag #Papertowelchallenge:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd