TikTok video of teacher dancing with his kindergarten students delights all online

The man in a Facebook post explained that they both decided to co-teach the class while the school was looking for a teacher to take up the job.(Source: @kennethfarr1992/ Facebook)

Online classes baceme the new normal ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit early last year. Now, a video of a teacher in the US dancing with his students during one such online session is winning hearts online.

A TikTok video showing a man grooving to a popular children’s song has left many delighted online. The adorable clip shows the man energetically dancing to The Singing Walrus’ catchy tune, Action Song, while encouraging his kindergarten students over the call to join him.

The video captured from outside the room shows the teacher enjoying himself unware that he is being filmed in front of an online class setup. From Reddit to Instagram, the man earned plaudits online as many parents praised him for making learning interesting for kids.

As the video went viral, the teacher seen in the clip was identified as principal from Richmond, Virginia in the US. Kenneth Deshone Farr II, the principal at St. David School thanking all for the love for the video explained that it was shot and shared on TikTok by his partner Priscilla Aguirre.

Aguirre, who filmed the moment posted it to her Tik Tok account, saying, “When I tell ya’ll I love him, that’s an understatement. Co-teaching with my human has been a blast.”

Farr in a detailed Facebook post explained that they both decided to co-teach the K/1 class at the school this year while they were looking for a teacher to take up the job. “Priscilla is a therapist for Junior High School students, and I am our school Principal. When we needed a teacher, we weren’t finding the best fit, so we did what we had to do!” he wrote.

“We decided that if we did this together, we would have the capacity to give our students what they need during these challenging times,” he added.