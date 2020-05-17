TikTok user plays Mario Kart with treadmill and laundry basket, video goes viral

The video shows Ring sitting inside a laundry basket, wearing a helmet for safety. (Picture credit: TikTok/ Jesse Ring) The video shows Ring sitting inside a laundry basket, wearing a helmet for safety. (Picture credit: TikTok/ Jesse Ring)

A video of a girl playing Mario kart with a treadmill and a laundry basket is making the rounds on the internet.

The video, which was initially shared on TikTok by user Jesse Ring, shows her sitting inside the laundry basket with a helmet on for safety.

Watch the video here:

In the video, Ring places the laundry baskets at one end of the treadmill and pushes herself on to the moving platform and slowly crosses it.

The video shows Ring crossing the treadmill platform at different speed levels, starting with one mile per hour and moving up to seven miles per hour.

The video also shows Ring bumping into a wall of cushions she kept for safety while trying to cross the treadmill path at seven miles per hour.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:



Since being posted and being the only video in her profile, the video has garnered over 15.3 million views on TikTok,

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd