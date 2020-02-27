TikTok user’s underwater stunt goes wrong; gets trapped while filming video

Taking to his Instagram handle, shared the video and wrote, “I have never been this close to dying. Taking to his Instagram handle, shared the video and wrote, “I have never been this close to dying.

While TikTok stars often come up with new ways to attract audience, a user went took things to the extreme and literally put himself in a “dying” situation.

With over four lakh followers, Jason Clark attempted to swim under a sheet of ice while recording a TikTok video. However, moments later, Clark felt trapped as he was unable to find his way out.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, “I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice.” He further explained how at that moment he felt he “wasn’t going to make it”.

“I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I thought was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing,” read the post.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with fans reacting to the viral video. “This video gave me so much anxiety,” wrote a user while another tweeted, “I thought jumping on the ice was crazy. This made me sweat, crazy dude.”

