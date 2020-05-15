Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
TikTok user criticised for ‘prank’ in which he spilt big tub of cereal, milk in subway

After the video was released, the creator of the video later posted another video apologising for his actions. However, he has been criticised for creating a mess when essential services are already stretched.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2020 6:27:40 pm
tiktok star spill cereal milk NY Subway, man spills milk NY train, fckjoshy, fckjoshy tiktok, coronavirus new york, covid 19 USA, silly tiktok pranks, viral news Although he deleted the original video, the second video too got millions of views. (fckjoshy/ TikTok)

A TikTok user was roundly criticised online after he spilled a big tub of cereal and milk in a subway train compartment as part of a prank.

The video that has been viewed over 3 million times on TikTok alone and on other platforms as well shows the young man dropping the tub. It resulted in milk and cereal being spilt all over the coach and passengers. TikTok star fckjoshy performed what he called a prank even as people were trying to travel while maintaining physical distance from each other.

The TikTok user is then heard in the video talking about how no one had come forward to help him and he had to clear the mess on his own. He scooped up a small amount of the cereal but left the big puddle of milk in the coach for workers to clean up.

As the outrage mounted, the user posted a video apologising for his actions. In the video, he said he thought the  prank “would make people laugh and bring joy”, but he later realised he was way out of line.

 

As the video was widely shared, many said he was being “irresponsible”, and that the video showed he was “selfish and privileged”. Many questioned why it was humour and also pointed out that his previous pranks also involved essential service workers.

Some called on the police to arrest him and others tagged TikTok and Instagram, asking the platforms to ban his account. On Twitter, the official handle of the NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the man’s attitude was “despicable.”

Here’s how others reacted to it.

The Tiktok user claimed he had faced the consequences of the prank and apologised to workers who had to clean up after him.

According to Insider, a representative from the New York Police Department’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said that they were “looking into” the matter.

