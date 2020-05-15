TikTok user criticised for ‘prank’ in which he spilt big tub of cereal, milk in subway

Although he deleted the original video, the second video too got millions of views. (fckjoshy/ TikTok) Although he deleted the original video, the second video too got millions of views. (fckjoshy/ TikTok)

A TikTok user was roundly criticised online after he spilled a big tub of cereal and milk in a subway train compartment as part of a prank.

The video that has been viewed over 3 million times on TikTok alone and on other platforms as well shows the young man dropping the tub. It resulted in milk and cereal being spilt all over the coach and passengers. TikTok star fckjoshy performed what he called a prank even as people were trying to travel while maintaining physical distance from each other.

The TikTok user is then heard in the video talking about how no one had come forward to help him and he had to clear the mess on his own. He scooped up a small amount of the cereal but left the big puddle of milk in the coach for workers to clean up.

As the outrage mounted, the user posted a video apologising for his actions. In the video, he said he thought the prank “would make people laugh and bring joy”, but he later realised he was way out of line.

As the video was widely shared, many said he was being “irresponsible”, and that the video showed he was “selfish and privileged”. Many questioned why it was humour and also pointed out that his previous pranks also involved essential service workers.

Some called on the police to arrest him and others tagged TikTok and Instagram, asking the platforms to ban his account. On Twitter, the official handle of the NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the man’s attitude was “despicable.”

A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic. And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable. https://t.co/hMu8g5cJY9 — MTA. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) May 13, 2020

Here’s how others reacted to it.

NYPD should find him and make an example of him. Not acceptable — Ben (@benbkln) May 13, 2020

This is not funny at all and he would be charged with a Crime — David Murnan (@MurnanDavid) May 13, 2020

clout is a disease — kevq (@_kevinquintero) May 13, 2020

https://t.co/5lyt3OTKvE he also doesn’t know how to wear a mask apparently. @NYCMayor @NYCTSubway @NYCMayorsOffice @nyc311 really disrespectful to put the rest of the city at risk and make essential jobs even harder at a time where we all need to be working together. pic.twitter.com/P8AduO6Ior — sami (@samitakesphotos) May 14, 2020

Arrest him. He’s endangering the lives of people who are trying to do their jobs during a pandemic. If he were anything but white, he’d already be in jail. — Poppyfield (@Poppyfield1) May 14, 2020

While some people don’t have the luxury to work from home & are forced to take public transportation during a pandemic, this guy thinks this is funny. Ban him. https://t.co/42QBrSZHqG — BREN 🥺👉🏼👈🏼 (@brebekahh) May 14, 2020

in the middle of a pandemic too…disgusting — veronica (@thenyjew) May 13, 2020

He didn’t he gets off of on the next stop clearly. I hope @tiktok_us bans him from the platform — Abigail🏡 (@Abigail_Hope_) May 14, 2020

Hi @tiktok_us , @NYCMayor, @NYPDTransit Please find out who this “prankster” is and hold them responsible. NYC is in the midst of a pandemic crisis, MTA workers are exposing themselves to constant biohazards. @tiktok_us you know who this is and should share that info. — Konstantin (@kondef) May 13, 2020

Greetings @NYPDTransit @MTA @NYPDCT please see the below. If my taxes due indeed mean anything please arrest @fckjoshy for endangering the loves of essential workers and increasing maintenance efforts of our transit workers. This is unacceptable. Thank you. https://t.co/ntpzToudC3 — ìye atinuke 🤱🏿 (@apemonki) May 14, 2020

The Tiktok user claimed he had faced the consequences of the prank and apologised to workers who had to clean up after him.

According to Insider, a representative from the New York Police Department’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said that they were “looking into” the matter.

