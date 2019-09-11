Latest TikTok challenge sees users glueing their lips to make them look fuller

Video sharing app TikTok has emerged as a hub for viral videos and quirky challenges. The latest bizarre trend catching up is the superglue lip challenge, where women are sharing clips of glueing their upper lips to make them look fuller.

Advertising

While the obsession of fuller lips is not new, TikTok users have found an easy way out. Back in 2015, following the Kylie Jenner Challenge, social media was filled with people mimicking the star’s lip fillers by using small containers and putting their lips to suck out the air and create a vacuum.

Though it is not clear how the trend began, it has got several users of the app hooked. While many users were able to achieve the desired look, it clearly is not practical to superglue one’s lips.

imagine you’re talking to someone and your lip falls down by accident pic.twitter.com/kDD9CqHOr6 — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) September 7, 2019

bruh i tried that bratz lip trend on tiktok bc everyone look cute doing but but uhhh …… pic.twitter.com/s1zWDfm3ka — angelene (@AngieRieta) September 7, 2019

Yall I did that trend where you glue your lip up… im dying 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mIHlZmd4tC — 🌸 Alexandra Daniels 🌸 (@alexdanielsxo) September 8, 2019

Y’all I tried it😂 ignore the laugh pic.twitter.com/cGx0vV5wXP — Bri✨ (@brianna_vacio) September 7, 2019

Y’all I tried it😂 ignore the laugh pic.twitter.com/cGx0vV5wXP — Bri✨ (@brianna_vacio) September 7, 2019

I DID THE EYELASH GLUE LIP THING AND IM SCARED pic.twitter.com/5DvEhsEhTW — 📎 ari (@infantyeojin) September 7, 2019