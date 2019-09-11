Latest TikTok challenge sees users glueing their lips to make them look fuller

Toggle Menu
Several people are sharing clips of glueing their upper lips to make them look fuller. Though it is not clear how the trend began, it has got several Tiktok users of the app hooked. 

While the obsession of fuller lips is not new, TikTok users have clearly found an easy way to make it happen.

Video sharing app TikTok has emerged as a hub for viral videos and quirky challenges. The latest bizarre trend catching up is the superglue lip challenge, where women are sharing clips of glueing their upper lips to make them look fuller.

While the obsession of fuller lips is not new, TikTok users have found an easy way out. Back in 2015, following the Kylie Jenner Challenge, social media was filled with people mimicking the star’s lip fillers by using small containers and putting their lips to suck out the air and create a vacuum.

Though it is not clear how the trend began, it has got several users of the app hooked. While many users were able to achieve the desired look, it clearly is not practical to superglue one’s lips.

