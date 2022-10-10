‘Absolutely gorgeous’: TikTok user stumbles on abandoned Italian chapel destroyed in 2009 quake

Some old things retain a quaint charm even if they are in ruins. Like the remains of an abandoned chapel in Italy that was destroyed in 2009 and was recently explored by a TikTok user. Instagram account nowthisnews posted a video that is credited to the TikTok user named @LostIreland.

The chapel was destroyed after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit the country. However, there is still an aura about the place that makes it stunning to look at. The chapel has not been razed to the ground and still holds many relics, albeit in a dilapidated condition. The TikTok account @LostIreland is known for exploring remote and abandoned places.

Watch the video below:

Posted two days ago, the clip has received more than 2.76 lakh views. Netizens loved the video and commented that the chapel is still beautiful to look at.

“You can find a lot of things like that when going urban exploring,” commented an Instagram user. “It’s so beautiful, even in that state…! It’s an absolutely gorgeous chapel. They should restore it back to the original… It’s a shame to leave it in that condition….” wrote another. “I think this place is nearby my town, after the earthquake that hits in 2009 we have too many abandoned buildings like this.

The reconstruction is not over yet and some little villages are just forgotten,” shared a third.

The 2009 earthquake in Italy occurred in the region of Abruzzo in the central part of the country. More than 300 people died in the natural calamity making among it the deadliest earthquakes since 1980.