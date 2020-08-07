TikTok’s comment on Instagram’s latest offering Reels gets netizens talking online

The ‘shade’ thrown by TikTok on Instagram for launching Reels garnered a lot of attention online. The ‘shade’ thrown by TikTok on Instagram for launching Reels garnered a lot of attention online.

Facebook Inc officially launched short video feature Instagram Reels in the US and the tweet announcing this launch created a huge buzz. But the buzz wasn’t just because of the launch, but also because of rival TikTok’s jab directed at it.

As Instagram officially launched the feature in 50 countries, it shared many tips and videos by influencers. However, it was impossible to ignore the resemblance to TikTok given the quirky dance, prank and fashion videos.

“Hellooooo, Reels! Introducing a new way to create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram,” the US-based company wrote online.

Soon, the TikTok’s official account commented on the video tweet saying: “well… this looks familiar”, with a wink and thinking emoji.

The tweet got mixed reactions on Twitter. While some loved the banter between the brands, others poked fun at both the companies.

While some pointed out that TikTok should be more worried about not getting banned, others mocked Facebook for “copying from others forever”. The users highlighting how Instagram’s ‘Stories’ feature was an imitation of Snapchat’s feature. Some argued that TikTok as a copy of Twitter’s erstwhile short video app Vine.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

And Snapchat with stories — lorienne (@loridelap) August 6, 2020

#amazing — ❤️ when brands troll other brands on social https://t.co/BfOTFRjPM4 — Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) August 6, 2020

Finally y’all said it👏 anyways TikTok will always be superior 👑 — Nancy (@NancyKaguima) August 6, 2020

give whoever runs your twitter a promotion https://t.co/Te0hYHV1OV — Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) August 6, 2020

SHOTS FIRED. I REPEAT, SHOTS FIRED. https://t.co/ps4ByKKQC5 — Alexa Heinrich (@HashtagHeyAlexa) August 6, 2020

well yall were almost banned so ig decided to step up their game LOL HAHAHA https://t.co/amBZ2nrahE — あり🏳️‍🌈 (@ariannazafra) August 7, 2020

Y’ALL ARE GETTING BANNED LET THEM HAVE THEIR COINS CHILE pic.twitter.com/OTTncK7La6 — Daisy-rae✨ (@Arimanifenty) August 6, 2020

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ FB motto: if you can’t beat em, buy em. If you can’t buy em, build them. https://t.co/6njBOQ6WjS — Andrey Kovalev (@AndreyKovalev23) August 7, 2020

Instagram looking at this tweet: pic.twitter.com/7PbcWCj1Cl — Emmanuel (@bloodtsuki_) August 7, 2020

Snapchat looking at Tik Tok : pic.twitter.com/0Lm2GfhWrY — nabil (@shafiqsyiwing) August 7, 2020

Reels is launching globally just as TikTok, the giant of short video platforms with 800 million monthly users, is facing a complex concerns in many countries. After it was banned in India, the US too has decided to ban the app along with many other Chinese apps. The Trump administration is reported to be considering a proposal to crackdown on Chinese companies that are listed in the US but do not follow American audit requirements.

On Thursday, the US President also signed an executive order banning any US transactions with ByteDance, TikTok’s owners and Tencent, owner of the WeChat app, starting in 45 days. The US president dubbed the apps a serious threat to national security.

The TikTok app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, and the United States “must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,” Trump said in one order.

