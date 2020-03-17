TikTok influencer criticised after licking airplane toilet seat in ‘coronavirus challenge’

Although the video was removed from TikTok, it has inspired others to take up the challenge. (Source: Ava Lousie/ Twitter) Although the video was removed from TikTok, it has inspired others to take up the challenge. (Source: Ava Lousie/ Twitter)

An Instagram and TikTok influencer has been widely criticised after she came up with a disgusting and dangerous ‘coronavirus challenge’ purely to increase her following on social media. Model Ava Louise posted a video of her licking a toilet seat allegedly on an airplane to prove that the COVID-19 virus couldn’t harm her.

In her bizarre stunt done for “clout”, the 21-year-old American is seen licking the toilet seat to a song titled, ‘It’s Corona Time’. She even flashes the victory sign after the stunt.

“Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,” she wrote on Twitter after posting the TikTok video, which was later deleted.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

The model, who has over 160,000 followers on Instagram and has appeared on television talk shows in the past, was criticised on social media for using fears over the pandemic to boost her following. Many criticised her for using the #CoronavirusChallenge since many medical experts are the hashtag to highlight preventive measures and bust myths.

Some have since demanded that Louise be jailed and others have pointed out that even without the pandemic, licking a toilet seat is potentially injurious. Many also feared that her video might influence others.

Put her ass in jail! https://t.co/M9r8zfhuNC — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2020

People are really licking airplane bathroom toilet seats for tik toks? It’s all fun and games until you start coughing… — Skai (@skaijackson) March 15, 2020

Yeah she is in for Corona Challenge😝😍 This is on a plane too and i think she did better than her #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/mnX8l7DWP5 — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) March 16, 2020

It’s sad that elderly will likely die, and people like this will live. — Sameer 🇨🇦 (@sameersuleiman) March 14, 2020

If she wants to die so badly why doesnt she just jump off a cliff instead of endangering others by her behaviour? — SaeculumRomanum (@SRomanum) March 16, 2020

We can only hope that there’s a Darwin Award about to be given out! — JGreene (@greenetoo) March 16, 2020

I just saw a video with some girl licking an airplane toilet seat, an airplane toilet! and she called it the corona virus challenge. Tf?! 😳 I just can’t.

Social media really has people acting like fools. Why are you putting your tongue on any toilet seat?! — Chereese Cross (@chereesecross) March 16, 2020

People are out here seriously licking toilet seats to prove something as a #CoronaVirusChallenge . Even if there wasnt a corona virus, why tf would you lick dirt or toilet seats? Wtf. I just- pic.twitter.com/qFa8cy4ECe — BLJackson🍷☕📕🤔 (@JacksonBrittsny) March 15, 2020

That woman licking the toilet seat to spread the corona virus or to catch it doesn’t know about E. Coli? — Screw👩🏻‍💻 (@screwthechew) March 16, 2020

You probably won’t contract corona by licking a toilet seat! You’ll more likely contract a nasty bowel infection or hepatitis. You could spread corona as a carrier with your licking for likes though! So. To the nice young lady in the video. Please jump from the airplane! — Niels B (@geethreeforce) March 16, 2020

However, the model later put out multiple posts claiming that she was unfazed by the criticism. She claimed that her actions had ended xenophobia on TikTok.

Ok so now that you’re all on my page – racism is bad. Gay people are good. Transphobia is grosser than me licking a toilet. Good day — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 15, 2020

I honestly ended xenophobia with my tik tok ………. everyones phobic of the white bitches now. And that’s on period! — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus only kills you if you use Facebook — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 15, 2020

I can’t get coronavirus…..just like the gays rich blonde bitches are IMMUNE — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 15, 2020

She later claimed the toilet seat had been cleaned with bleach and wasn’t a health risk. She also put out a YouTube video explaining why she did it saying, she would run for president.

Y’all want me to go to jail but I don’t have coronavirus so I didn’t put anyone at risk…NOT EVEN MYSELF I BLEACHED IT — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 16, 2020

Talking about her ending xenophobia, Louise told Insider: “The xenophobia makes me sad. What’s not gunna make people sad is a hot rich blonde 20-something-year-old licking a toilet. It’s not like the virus can kill me anyway because I don’t use Facebook.”

Earlier this month, videos from Iran went viral after pilgrims were seen licking gates at shrines despite the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country.

