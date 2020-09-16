A man’s quest to get a hummingbird to land on him has netizens impressed

Many commenting on the video said they cried seeing him succeed.

TikTok user Joe Ballantyne meticulously documented his many attempts to get a hummingbird to land on him and was finally successful after days of trying. The videos of his various trials and eventual success are now being shared widely on social media.

It started when Ballantyne posted a video of him holding a tiny cup with water, hoping to lure a hummingbird from a feeder. After that there were multiple failed attempts including one in which he pretended to be a bird feeder.

While the bird came close on some occasions, it never sat on him. Then came the most creative solution. Ballantyne got a pair of dark glasses with hummingbird feeder trays attached to the frame. That’s when he was successful.

“Hello, I’m so sorry,” Ballantyne says in the video after the bird flies away.

Twitter user Dave Hill shared the video of Ballantyne’s 15th, and successful, attempt and the video received over 2.5 million views.

This guy on TikTok has been trying to get a hummingbird to land on his hand for two weeks now and he’s tried all kinds of stuff like pouring sugar all over his body but his latest idea has completely sent me pic.twitter.com/rSUK4hax1a — David Hill (@davehill77) September 13, 2020

People on the internet loved the dedication and efforts. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

So…. this Hummingbro Disney Prince is making me feel many good things….. I will protect him AT ALL COSTS! #joeyyikkes @JBallantyne610 👈🏼 https://t.co/ChK6lvNORN — iamQ (@whatwastheQ) September 16, 2020

knowing that a man like this exists means that i will never settle ever again for anything less than a man that makes hummingbird feeder sunglasses https://t.co/j18GfPT3Zb — alana (@AlanaJeanne) September 14, 2020

his excitement & happiness is so sweet 😢 https://t.co/GollvUwrNo — 𝓡 (@ranndilynns) September 14, 2020

He’s so dedicated and so genuinely excited by hummingbirds it’s adorable 😭 — Lilah Anderson (@LilahAnderson2) September 14, 2020

Just when I thought I didn’t like men anymore they pull me right back in — gay red velvet cult leader| BLM (@nastycrimeboiii) September 13, 2020

one in a million….it only takes the guy whose only life goal is to chill with a hummingbird — EVERY BLACK LIFE MATTERS (@imrymyguy) September 13, 2020

I 100% respect this dudes commitment 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UyK93qvYFG — (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ (@superbland) September 13, 2020

This is where white people should be putting their talent and energy. Steve irwin, the kratt brothers, this is their lane 🐦 — TheSeriousMoonlight (@MsBaileyGurl) September 13, 2020

People are calling him himbo but he’s really dedicated, creative, ingenious — Dr. Undergrad, PhD (@DrUndergradPhD) September 13, 2020

He was so happy at the end how pure 🥺 — Kelsey (@kelselizabeth25) September 13, 2020

This mans ambition was to have a bird use him as a perch. This guy is a druid — Bigby Brimble (@bigbybrimble) September 13, 2020

i still remember the sensation after 20 years! 😭 — defund 12 (@jeffinitelyyy) September 13, 2020

What a genuine angel so happy to have a humming bird land on him my heart — The Chosen One (@meghmclaugh) September 13, 2020

honestly this is so wholesome and adorable 🥺💕💖 — 🧚🏽‍♀️🎃Fall🍁Fairy🎃🧚🏽‍♀️ (@LionessAriel) September 14, 2020

That was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen — pickle_jin|| free commission event (@JinPickle) September 13, 2020

Hummingbirds r super intelligent and will start to recognize faces and get comfortable with people after awhile, you just have to be quiet and patient (‘: — I love corn on the Cob (@notbrennah) September 14, 2020

