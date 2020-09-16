scorecardresearch
A man’s quest to get a hummingbird to land on him has netizens impressed

TikTok user Joe Ballantyne meticulously documented his many attempts to get a hummingbird to land on him and the clip of his successful attempt has received millions of views.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 16, 2020 2:34:10 pm
guy tries hummingbird to sit on him, tiktok user hummingbird sit on him, man tries to make hummingbird sit on him, viral news, tiktok videos, indian expressMany commenting on the video said they cried seeing him succeed.

TikTok user Joe Ballantyne meticulously documented his many attempts to get a hummingbird to land on him and was finally successful after days of trying. The videos of his various trials and eventual success are now being shared widely on social media.

It started when Ballantyne posted a video of him holding a tiny cup with water, hoping to lure a hummingbird from a feeder. After that there were multiple failed attempts including one in which he pretended to be a bird feeder.

While the bird came close on some occasions, it never sat on him. Then came the most creative solution. Ballantyne got a pair of dark glasses with hummingbird feeder trays attached to the frame. That’s when he was successful.

“Hello, I’m so sorry,” Ballantyne says in the video after the bird flies away.

Twitter user Dave Hill shared the video of Ballantyne’s 15th, and successful, attempt and the video received over 2.5 million views.

People on the internet loved the dedication and efforts. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

