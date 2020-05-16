Doodle Challenge: The quarantine game that has people drawing on each other’s backs

While few aced it, others had hilarious results trying to replicate what they felt. While few aced it, others had hilarious results trying to replicate what they felt.

Sitting at home, people are trying out various ways to keep themselves occupied and entertained amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, a new quarantine challenge has gained popularity on the Internet called the Doodle or Drawing Challenge.

As the name suggest, this challenge has people harnessing their artistic skills and doodling away their free time. However, it does come with a twist. The challenge requires two participants — one person draws on the other’s back, while the second tries to recreate that image just by feeling the movement of the pen.

The challenge, which originated on TikTok, has now spread to Instagram and people of all ages are participating in it. While some have been able to recreate the drawing accurately, others have drifted very far from the actual drawing.

Check out some of the hits and misses from the challenge on TikTok here:

We know you can’t wait to try out this challenge!

