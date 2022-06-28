TikTok couple’s choreography for all iPhone text tones wows netizens

Playing your favourite music on your phone and dancing to it might seem nothing special and may spark not enough interest for people online. But how about dancing to the ringtones and tones of text messages? It sure would pique the interest of millions online and that’s exactly what happened when two choreographers flaunted their amazing creativity.

In a video breaking the internet, the husband-wife duo of Austin and Marideth Telenko has left netizens mesmerised across social media platforms with their crisp and eccentric dance moves to ringtones. While it’s normal for people to set their favourite song as ringtones to groove along every time they get a call, the Telenkos created perfect steps to emote the preset tones one can find on iPhones.

Believe it or not, they created some steps to aptly capture the essence of every dings and tap sound, one which people usually don’t pay heed to much. What makes this feat truly remarkable is their perfect synchronisation to not a few but for 40 text tones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cost n’ Mayor (@cost_n_mayor)

People on social media couldn’t stop going gaga over how each move fits each of the tones, while others impressed with their creativity and moves also tagged Apple to use the couple in their next ad.

Turns out, this isn’t the only video the dancing couple did. In fact, it was a culmination of months of trial and error and creating a unique series that hooked fans all over the world on TikTok. With each episode got millions of views, the pair candidly even posted a graduation ceremony to mark the milestone.

Impressed by their amazing talent, many also advised the professional dancers and choreographers to turn these into NFTs quickly.