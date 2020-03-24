TikTok users are going overboard with methods to prevent the spread of Covid-19

While some people wash vegetables in Dettol, others are spraying disinfecting liquids on banknotes. While some people wash vegetables in Dettol, others are spraying disinfecting liquids on banknotes.

Lockdowns have been imposed in many parts of the world as nations try to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and people have been taking to various social media platforms to share methods on how to stay safe. But on TikTok, one section of people is going overboard to ensure their safety.

From washing vegetables in the washing machine to disinfecting banknotes, people have been sharing the most unusual methods to stay safe during the pandemic.

While health advisories say that people should wash their hands properly and disinfect surfaces inside a house to prevent the spread of the virus, most of the videos show that people can take this advice to extremes.

Take a look here:

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah was also seen using a hand sanitiser that was offered to him by a security guard at the entrance of a building.

The total number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 15,000 across the globe.

Cases in India have risen to 491 and there have been 10 deaths recorded so far. There have been 36 cases in which people were cured. Most of India is presently under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

