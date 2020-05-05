Armed police officers, helicopter deployed to catch ‘tiger’ in UK get surprise

The sculpture was made by 85-year-old Juliet Simpson. According to reports, officers responded to the scene after residents spotted a giant tiger on the loose in the woods. The sculpture was made by 85-year-old Juliet Simpson. According to reports, officers responded to the scene after residents spotted a giant tiger on the loose in the woods.

Ten armed police officers and a helicopter were deployed in Kent in the UK on Saturday after residents claimed to have spotted a giant tiger on the loose. However, all police discovered was a life-size sculpture of the wild cat made by 85-year-old sculptor Juliet Simpson.

According to a Guardian report, Simpson was alerted to the situation when her son Duncan called her to say that a search team was on the way to their house. Strangle enough, the sculpture had been made 20 years ago out of chicken wire and resin.

Speaking to The Guardian, Simpson said that the police officers were near the model for almost 20 minutes examining the model.

“They liked the model and said they thought it was very lifelike. They said they had to respond to people’s concerns,” she said.

Simpson’s granddaughter shared several pictures of police officials examining the life-sized sculpture.

“My Granny is a sculptor. Today 10 armed police and a helicopter were called to her house after walkers reported a tiger in the woods. This is the tiger,” she wrote on Twitter.

My Granny is a sculptress. Today 10 armed police and a helicopter were called to her house after walkers reported a tiger in the woods. This is the tiger. pic.twitter.com/Kn21npZPiS — Martha (@marthasimpson__) May 2, 2020

Take a look at some of the comments here:

Did it put smile on the police’s face? Hope so. — kharis (shig_🦋) (@kharis_kun8) May 3, 2020

Hilarious. Walk here with the dogs regularly. My kids love the swing very kindly left there. Great sculpture! pic.twitter.com/F3sHeTpYYk — Phil (@PhilipRJSmith) May 3, 2020

Tiger Queen as a sequel to Tiger King? — Mitch Cohen (@MitchCohen12) May 3, 2020

Congratulations to sculptor granny. 😹 Whether granny wants to still sell the work or still keep it as landmark. Legendary! — Imcha Imchen (@im_chat_sung) May 3, 2020

It’s the same one then as the reports all state that place — Sonya McConaghy (@McconaghySonya) May 2, 2020

Guessing they didn’t attempt to get close enough to confirm it wasn’t real 🤫 — Allyson 🍃💚🍃 (@Allyson67178293) May 2, 2020

🤣 if only it attracted real wild cats that would be fun — MNovius (@MarcusNovius) May 3, 2020

I’ve seen this tiger whilst out walking & I admit that it did momentarily freak me out – until I realised that it wasn’t real. — Sarah Shilling (@SarahShilling) May 4, 2020

Isn’t this just the best…. — Jennifer Canesten (@Jenni4Canesten) May 3, 2020

And we thought the helicopter was looking for an escaped convict! — Frederique Jones (@frederique_art) May 3, 2020

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 10,000 likes and over 300 people retweeted it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd