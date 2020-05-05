Follow Us:
Armed police officers, helicopter deployed to catch ‘tiger’ in UK get surprise

A rescue unit consisting of 10 armed police officers and a helicopter were deployed after they received a call about a tiger on the loose.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2020 4:53:57 pm
Tiger, Tiger sculpture, life-size tiger sculpture in UK, Kent, Trending news, Indian Express news The sculpture was made by 85-year-old Juliet Simpson. According to reports, officers responded to the scene after residents spotted a giant tiger on the loose in the woods.

Ten armed police officers and a helicopter were deployed in Kent in the UK on Saturday after residents claimed to have spotted a giant tiger on the loose. However, all police discovered was a life-size sculpture of the wild cat made by 85-year-old sculptor Juliet Simpson.

According to a Guardian report, Simpson was alerted to the situation when her son Duncan called her to say that a search team was on the way to their house. Strangle enough, the sculpture had been made 20 years ago out of chicken wire and resin.

Speaking to The Guardian, Simpson said that the police officers were near the model for almost 20 minutes examining the model.

“They liked the model and said they thought it was very lifelike. They said they had to respond to people’s concerns,” she said.

Simpson’s granddaughter shared several pictures of police officials examining the life-sized sculpture.

“My Granny is a sculptor. Today 10 armed police and a helicopter were called to her house after walkers reported a tiger in the woods. This is the tiger,” she wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 10,000 likes and over 300 people retweeted it.

