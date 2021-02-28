scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 28, 2021
This 8-month-old tiger in a Siberian zoo is making waves with its ‘musical cries’

The 8-month-old tiger, named Sherhan, is known for its ‘musical cries’ and not the fierce roars which are associated with the big cats.

By: New Delhi |
February 28, 2021 4:22:34 pm
Russia, Russia zoo tiger, Tiger, Siberia zoo, Tiger melodious cry, Tiger high pitch cry, Tiger videos, Trending news, Indian Express news.While the video left many in awe, others expressed concern over the tiger and suggested that the animal might be in pain. (Picture credit: Reuters/ YouTube)

A tiger at a zoo in the Siberian city of Barnaulis is winning hearts on social media after a video of it making “melodious cries” made the rounds of the internet.

Zoo officials told ABC News that the male cub is not in pain and makes high-pitched sounds when he is trying to attract attention.

Watch the video here:

The musical cries are unusual as the vocals chords of tigers are not designed to make such a high-pitched noise.

While the video left many in awe, others expressed concern over the tiger and suggested that the animal might be in pain. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

