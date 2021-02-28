This 8-month-old tiger in a Siberian zoo is making waves with its ‘musical cries’

While the video left many in awe, others expressed concern over the tiger and suggested that the animal might be in pain. (Picture credit: Reuters/ YouTube)

A tiger at a zoo in the Siberian city of Barnaulis is winning hearts on social media after a video of it making “melodious cries” made the rounds of the internet.

The 8-month-old tiger, named Sherhan, is known for its ‘musical cries’ and not the fierce roars which are associated with the big cats.

Zoo officials told ABC News that the male cub is not in pain and makes high-pitched sounds when he is trying to attract attention.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Meet the young tiger who makes soft melodic sounds at a Russian zoo pic.twitter.com/xqVBROlggC — Reuters (@Reuters) February 27, 2021

The musical cries are unusual as the vocals chords of tigers are not designed to make such a high-pitched noise.

While the video left many in awe, others expressed concern over the tiger and suggested that the animal might be in pain. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Hope he’s not in pain!! — Kelly. lover not hater. (@Kelly74667663) February 27, 2021

Tiger with soul of bird. — KuCe (@0kri6jee) February 28, 2021

Poor guy…he’s caged left only to entertain himself — ROM (@orchidchief) February 27, 2021

Cuteness overload 😍💗😍 — Hsu (@chithsu) February 27, 2021

Melodic? No — JR (@jrichardson459) February 27, 2021

Sounds more like distress — Lari Manz (@larimanz) February 27, 2021