Tiger mauls man to death at UK wildlife park; disturbing video goes viral

A man was mauled to death by a tiger after entering its enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England, prompting a police investigation. A video purportedly showing the man inside the enclosure shortly before the attack has circulated on social media.
It remains unclear how the man entered the enclosure or the circumstances that led to the incident.
South Yorkshire Police received reports at around 1.35 pm on Saturday that a man had entered the tiger enclosure at the wildlife park near Doncaster, the BBC reported. He suffered serious injuries in the attack and was pronounced dead at the scene despite medical personnel’s efforts.
“Emergency services attended and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” the police said in a statement.
The man’s identity has not been released. Authorities confirmed they had informed his family, the report said. They also appealed to the public not to share the distressing video of the incident.
However, the incident prompted a deluge of reactions. A social media user wrote, “I’m sorry the man felt compelled to do this and for whatever reason he may have had. I’m sorry for his family. At the same time, this tiger is a creature doing what it does. I hope nothing happens to this animal. This was not the tigers fault.”
“Why is the man inside the enclosure is a big question? Tiger is a wild animal and not a domesticated animal,” another user commented. “They should have tranquilizer darts for emergency situations like this,” a third user reacted.
The tiger was not injured and remained inside its enclosure throughout the incident, the police said. The authorities also confirmed there was no wider risk to the public.
The wildlife park was evacuated following the attack, and police officers remained at the scene on Saturday evening as investigations continued.
In a statement published on its website, the Yorkshire Wildlife Park announced it had closed following a serious incident involving the tiger enclosure. The park said it would remain closed until Sunday.
“We are working closely with the authorities to ascertain exactly what happened,” the park said.