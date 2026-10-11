Tiger mauls man to death at UK wildlife park; disturbing video goes viral

The tiger was not injured and remained inside its enclosure throughout the incident (Photo: @CNN)

A man was mauled to death by a tiger after entering its enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England, prompting a police investigation. A video purportedly showing the man inside the enclosure shortly before the attack has circulated on social media.

It remains unclear how the man entered the enclosure or the circumstances that led to the incident.

South Yorkshire Police received reports at around 1.35 pm on Saturday that a man had entered the tiger enclosure at the wildlife park near Doncaster, the BBC reported. He suffered serious injuries in the attack and was pronounced dead at the scene despite medical personnel’s efforts.