Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
'That's some bonding': Tiger, lion and a dog play together because of this reason

The now-viral video was reportedly taken in a Siberian zoo.

Dog plays with tiger and lion, tiger dog and lion play together, viral animal videos, strange animal friendships, indian expressThe strange interspecies friendship has enthralled the netizens.
One can’t imagine a loving domestic animal like a dog playing with fierce predators such as tigers and lions. However, a video showing this seemingly impossible scene is going viral on social media.

The undated video shows a dog biting a tiger who in turn lightly rebuffs the dog with its paw. In the same frame, a lion tries to playfully attack the tiger. In course of the 31-second video, it appears that the dog is trying to break up the fight between the two big cats.

ALSO READ |This 9-year-old girl in China goes for a walk with a tiger on a leash

This perplexing video was shared online by a Twitter user named Pareekh Jain (@pareekhjain) on Tuesday. The clip was captioned, “As crazy as it sounds dog stops the fight between the tiger and the lion. Trust your crazy idea! #EIIRInteresting #crazy Credit: Unknown, ViaWeb”.

Commenting on this, a Twitter user wrote, “That’s some bonding!”. Another person said, “They have been growing up together as cubs in Siberia. Thus are friends. I wouldn’t recommend trying the same out with Tigers and Labradors otherwise.”

It appears that this video was taken in a Siberian zoo where a group of a three-legged lion cub, a pair of tiger twins, and a Labrador became friends after growing up together since July 2021. Last year in January, Reuters tweeted a similar video showing the three animals playing with a ball in a zoo enclosure.

Last October, a video showing a similar rare interspecies friendship went viral. The video showed a monkey sitting on top of a spotted deer and travelling through the IIT Madras campus.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 18:14 IST
