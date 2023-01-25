‘That’s some bonding’: Tiger, lion and a dog play together because of this reason

One can’t imagine a loving domestic animal like a dog playing with fierce predators such as tigers and lions. However, a video showing this seemingly impossible scene is going viral on social media.

The undated video shows a dog biting a tiger who in turn lightly rebuffs the dog with its paw. In the same frame, a lion tries to playfully attack the tiger. In course of the 31-second video, it appears that the dog is trying to break up the fight between the two big cats.

ALSO READ | This 9-year-old girl in China goes for a walk with a tiger on a leash

This perplexing video was shared online by a Twitter user named Pareekh Jain (@pareekhjain) on Tuesday. The clip was captioned, “As crazy as it sounds dog stops the fight between the tiger and the lion. Trust your crazy idea! #EIIRInteresting #crazy Credit: Unknown, ViaWeb”.

As crazy as it sounds dog stops the fight between the tiger and the lion. Trust your crazy idea!#EIIRInteresting #crazy

Credit: Unknown, ViaWeb pic.twitter.com/7u6RYXQg79 — Pareekh Jain (@pareekhjain) January 24, 2023

Commenting on this, a Twitter user wrote, “That’s some bonding!”. Another person said, “They have been growing up together as cubs in Siberia. Thus are friends. I wouldn’t recommend trying the same out with Tigers and Labradors otherwise.”

It appears that this video was taken in a Siberian zoo where a group of a three-legged lion cub, a pair of tiger twins, and a Labrador became friends after growing up together since July 2021. Last year in January, Reuters tweeted a similar video showing the three animals playing with a ball in a zoo enclosure.

Last October, a video showing a similar rare interspecies friendship went viral. The video showed a monkey sitting on top of a spotted deer and travelling through the IIT Madras campus.