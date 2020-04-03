Follow Us:
Friday, April 03, 2020
COVID19

Netflix series ‘Tiger King’ is inspiring memes and challenges despite lockdowns

Scenes from the documentary series are also being used by many to describe their days in lockdown. Some are mimicking the show's lead characters in videos and there's plenty of fan art on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 3, 2020 5:54:25 pm
tiger king, tiger king memes, tiger king netflix show, tiger king coronavirus, joe exotic memes, tiger king joe exotic art works, viral news, bizarre news, indian express People have been churning out #TigerKing memes in a bid to stay away from coronavirus woes.

One thing the lockdowns across nations to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in is a lot more streaming of shows, and one of the biggest shows during this period is Netflix show Tiger King. The show focuses on a feud between wild cat owners in America and is inspiring several GIFs, jokes and memes.

Some examples:

Incidentally reports said that the show’s lead character named Joe Exotic is infected by the coronavirus. He is reportedly in isolation in a Texas prison, where currently he is serving his 22-year sentence for animal abuse and involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

