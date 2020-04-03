Netflix series ‘Tiger King’ is inspiring memes and challenges despite lockdowns

People have been churning out #TigerKing memes in a bid to stay away from coronavirus woes. People have been churning out #TigerKing memes in a bid to stay away from coronavirus woes.

One thing the lockdowns across nations to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in is a lot more streaming of shows, and one of the biggest shows during this period is Netflix show Tiger King. The show focuses on a feud between wild cat owners in America and is inspiring several GIFs, jokes and memes.

Scenes from the documentary series are also being used by many to describe their days in lockdown. Some are mimicking the show’s lead characters in videos and there’s plenty of fan art on social media.

Some examples:

ME, AT THE START OF EACH DAY: i’m gonna do a better job of playing with my kid today when he asks me to play with him ME, TEN MINUTES LATER AS HE JUMPS ON MY BACK TRYING TO GET A THIRD PIGGYBACK RIDE AS I TRY TO EAT MY BREAKFAST: pic.twitter.com/7So5kqyGOJ — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 2, 2020

i’m telling my kids this is joe exotic and carole baskin #tigerking pic.twitter.com/NKjFCSaDrm — toxey (@toxeyhaze) April 2, 2020

Quarantine day 15. I am now joe exotic and carol baskin killed her husband and fed him to the tigers pic.twitter.com/fABvH7jo3Y — Srah (@srahbb) April 1, 2020

At some point during this quarantine I will give myself Joe Exotic jail bangs I can just tell — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) April 1, 2020

someone PLEASE save me from this quarantine all i can do is embroider joe exotic on everything i know and love pic.twitter.com/ZjeNoFJf2D — mir! (@coolprairiegirl) April 1, 2020

three weeks in quarantine and i’m now the Tiger King #JoeExotic #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/a1PU3b9WZo — 𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖝𝖎𝖊 𝖑𝖊𝖕𝖊𝖚𝖝 (@vllyeazey) April 1, 2020

When I was halfway through watching Tiger King, my friend said he thought he wanted all of them to get eaten by the tigers. I just finished watching the whole documentary. I understand what he meant. #TigerKing — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 30, 2020

This is the perfect example of the thought process you go thru watching #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/maqZ5FYbuJ — Snacky Minaj 🍴✨ (@Nicky_Spacc) April 1, 2020

when you decide to keep watching #TigerKing after episode 2, even though you know shitt about to get really REALLY weird…#JoeExotic pic.twitter.com/oWnOlyR3R1 — r y a n (@whatntarnation_) April 1, 2020

“If I were president, how would I get rid of Coronavirus? I’d pull a Carole Baskin and bury it under the sewage tank.” #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/vZezEzUg0t — Easton Hamilton (@EastonCHamilton) March 30, 2020

Day 16 without sports and we’ve got Tiger King chalk drawings during Quarantine. pic.twitter.com/EOY19QjL9o — Bryan Perri (@TheBryanPerri) March 30, 2020

Here kitty kitty- we’re having theme nights during quarantine. Tonight was tiger king. pic.twitter.com/c0rLeuKoLL — kc (@kcandjo) April 2, 2020

Me: I don’t care how bored I get during quarantine, I will never watch the Tiger King” Also me: pic.twitter.com/nmSZapMAhh — Montana Hart (@montana_hart) April 2, 2020

Caroline Baskin’s tigers watching #TigerKing and realising they were fed Don Lewis in 1997 pic.twitter.com/aNayPVg1ii — Dylirious (@DylanFinnerty) March 30, 2020

𝐌𝐞: I can’t stop thinking about, talking about, or reading about the coronavirus. 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐱: Let me introduce you to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/q1dxq5NgdJ — Natalie McKendry (@NatalieMcKendry) March 29, 2020

Me: Oh cool, a documentary about tigers. Let me check this out. #TigerKing Me ten minutes later: pic.twitter.com/LMpKFnBCPe — Bill Welker (@MMAontheRocks) March 25, 2020

Incidentally reports said that the show’s lead character named Joe Exotic is infected by the coronavirus. He is reportedly in isolation in a Texas prison, where currently he is serving his 22-year sentence for animal abuse and involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

