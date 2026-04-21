Tiger leaps into crowd at Russia circus after barrier collapse; watch viral video

The authorities have launched an investigation into possible safety violations following the incident

Authorities in Russia have opened an investigation after a tiger broke into the audience during a circus show in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

The incident unfolded when three tigers were performing alongside two trainers inside the ring. Eyewitness footage circulating in local media shows the moment a barrier separating the animals from the crowd gave way, allowing one of the tigers to leap into the seating area.

Clips from the scene capture the animal weaving through rows of seats as startled spectators hurried out of its path. In another video, a trainer can be seen trying to guide the tiger towards an exit along the back rows, while families—including young children—look on.