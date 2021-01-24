Watch: When visitors got a rude shock from Ranthambore big cat

Since being posted, the video has garnered over one lakh views on Twitter. (Picture credit: Susanta Nanda/Twitter).

A group of tourists had a close encounter with a tiger and a harrowing video of it is now making rounds of the Internet.

The incident took place at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan as the tourists were taking pictures and filming videos of a tiger they had spotted nearby.

Things took an ugly turn when the big cat climbed over the wall separating it from the tourists, giving them a rude shock.

Watch the video here:

Idiotitis…

When human brain shuts down & mouth keeps talking. Appreciate the anger management of the tiger. But that can’t be guaranteed in future. pic.twitter.com/dSG3z37fa8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 21, 2021

Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter, calling out the visitors for their careless behaviour.

“Idiotitis… When the human brain shuts down & mouth keeps talking. Appreciate the anger management of the tiger. But that can’t be guaranteed in future,” read a message he tagged the video with.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

They should be grateful to the tiger that they are alive. — Ganesh Chamoli (@GaneshChamoli5) January 24, 2021

Humans look dumber , and tiger looks smarter and magnanimous here — Mowgli_Ram (@RM_Says) January 21, 2021

Humans are yet to understand that they are in the wild and under its own law and order and they are not watching TV at home. — Shyam Sunder Tiwari (@sensorstech) January 22, 2021

Can’t Govt ban these type of Safaris, it looks more dangerous for wildlife. Just my thought — srikanta (@srikanta8) January 22, 2021

Ridiculous behaviour by the visitors. It is too dangerous. — Pravat Kumar Mishra (@Pravatmisra) January 21, 2021

This Tiger is a gentle animal. Look at the composed behaviour — Suvendu K Panda (@suvendupanda45) January 22, 2021

We need to coin a word for forest/wildlife idiots. These people are plain lucky to be alive. — Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) January 21, 2021

Our intrusion has crossed all limits…… — Poonia@Arpita (@Arpita56255489) January 21, 2021

But why are people being allowed into forests so freely 🤔🤔 — Venkat N (@svenkyn) January 21, 2021

😳 look at the size of the beast!

And at a higher elevation than that jeep. Really close call.

The guide should lose his license. — Sandeep Barve 🇮🇳 (@1Sandeep_Barve) January 21, 2021

The sheer noise made by desis during wildlife safaris is enough to make any real wildlife lover pray for retaliatory action by the animals! — Sanjay Anandaram (@AnandaramSanjay) January 22, 2021

Since being posted, the video has garnered over one lakh views on Twitter.