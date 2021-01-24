scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Must Read

Watch: When visitors got a rude shock from Ranthambore big cat

The incident, reportedly took place in Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan as the tourists were taking pictures and videos of the tiger which they spotted nearby.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 24, 2021 6:04:07 pm
Tiger, Tiger close encounter with tourists, tiger at Ranthambore, Ranthambore tiger encounter, Ranthambore National Park, Viral video, Rajasthan Tiger viral video, trending news, Indian Express newsSince being posted, the video has garnered over one lakh views on Twitter. (Picture credit: Susanta Nanda/Twitter).

A group of tourists had a close encounter with a tiger and a harrowing video of it is now making rounds of the Internet.

The incident took place at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan as the tourists were taking pictures and filming videos of a tiger they had spotted nearby.

Things took an ugly turn when the big cat climbed over the wall separating it from the tourists, giving them a rude shock.

Watch the video here:

Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter, calling out the visitors for their careless behaviour.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Idiotitis… When the human brain shuts down & mouth keeps talking. Appreciate the anger management of the tiger. But that can’t be guaranteed in future,” read a message he tagged the video with.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over one lakh views on Twitter.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement