Thursday, March 25, 2021
Watch: Tiger climbs tree to hunt monkey, primate’s reaction leaves netizens amused

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 25, 2021 6:08:29 pm
tiger monkey encounter, tiger monkey tree encounter, tiger monkey viral video, trending, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsIn the 30-second clip, the monkey and tiger are seen facing one another while being mounted on top of a tree.

A video of a strange encounter between a monkey and tiger has triggered hilarious reactions online after it went viral on social media. The clip was shared by Indian Forest Officer Praveen Angusamy along with a caption that read, “Don’t push your weaknesses, always know to play with your strengths.”

In the 30-second clip, the monkey and tiger are seen facing one another while on top of a tree. While the tiger’s intention is to hunt the monkey, the primate has a plan. The moment the big cat attacks, it jumps on another branch resulting in the tiger losing its balance and falling to the ground.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the undated clip has garnered over 9,000 viewed and has been flooded with netizens lauding the monkey’s cleverness. However, many also sympathised with the tiger after the fall.

