Watch: Tiger climbs tree to hunt monkey, primate’s reaction leaves netizens amused

In the 30-second clip, the monkey and tiger are seen facing one another while being mounted on top of a tree.

A video of a strange encounter between a monkey and tiger has triggered hilarious reactions online after it went viral on social media. The clip was shared by Indian Forest Officer Praveen Angusamy along with a caption that read, “Don’t push your weaknesses, always know to play with your strengths.”

In the 30-second clip, the monkey and tiger are seen facing one another while on top of a tree. While the tiger’s intention is to hunt the monkey, the primate has a plan. The moment the big cat attacks, it jumps on another branch resulting in the tiger losing its balance and falling to the ground.

Watch the video here:

Don’t push your weaknesses, always know & play with your strengths. pic.twitter.com/vhPmxy8nu8 — Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) March 23, 2021

Since being shared online, the undated clip has garnered over 9,000 viewed and has been flooded with netizens lauding the monkey’s cleverness. However, many also sympathised with the tiger after the fall.

Poor thing both are struggling for survival — Sharmili Prasad (@sharmili_prasad) March 24, 2021

Tiger after free fall be like — hey nothing was happened brother, I’m just chilling “kissi be Dekho tho Nahi h na 🙄😬😁” — VINAY KUMAR AKUTHOTA (@VINAYKUMAR410) March 24, 2021

Monkey to tiger: “Ye aapke sath chhota sa prank tha, camera me dekh ke hath hila dijiye.” — Durgesh Rajpoot (@IamDK277) March 23, 2021

Presence of mind…100% — Malini RS (@malinirs) March 24, 2021

What is considered ‘weakness’ may be the ‘Strength’. — Aabha Tiwari (@AabhaTiwari7) March 24, 2021