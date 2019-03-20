Video: The tiny house mouse that’s gone viral because it tidies up a shelf

An elderly man in the United Kingdom found that plastic clips, nuts and bolts that he left lying on a shelf in his garden shed were mysteriously being put away in a box. He said he thought he “was going mad” and even feared it was a “ghost”. Stephen Mckears, a resident of Severn Beach, near Bristol decided to solve the mystery and installed cameras to find out how this was happening. And he discovered a tiny guest who was tidying up the shelf every night.

Advertising

The 72-year-old told BBC News that the problem started mid-February when he found a screw among peanuts in the box. The peanuts were to be given to birds. Mckears said he removed the screw, but the next day there was “a load more in there”.

Mckears said he installed a night vision camera with the help of a neighbour, and when the duo watched footage he was relieved to find that it was a mouse “and not a poltergeist” that was tidying up. Footage showed the mouse picking up things scattered on the table and putting them in the big box. The vigilante cleaner made multiple trips to put the items in the box.

“I’ve been calling him Brexit Mouse because he’s been stockpiling for Brexit,” Mckears jokingly told the Metro tabloid.

Advertising

Rodney Holbrook, 70, who helped set up the camera, however, has a different name for the rodent – Metal Mickey – and said he jumped at the chance to help because he had to ‘see the DIY mouse’ for himself.

The mouse didn’t just pick up tiny things but things double its size, and even heavy items, which left the pensioner perplexed at first.

People on the internet loved the helpful mouse. Some joked that it was a ghost mouse and wondered where they could find another one like it.

Straight out of a Disney movie! This is now we envision our resident Disney princess @StarDerryWX in her life outside of TV. Now if I could only teach Gizmo to clean up after me… rather than the opposite haha https://t.co/pKltzXCeTX — Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) March 20, 2019

I need this mouse! https://t.co/I0aPslT9vs — Rhea Sarin 🇮🇳 (@iamRheaSarin) March 20, 2019

What if it’s a ghost mouse? 🤪🤪 https://t.co/U4czoEUMA3 — 🤓🤪 Serge 🤨🦁☀️ (@smilinglion71) March 20, 2019

This mouse for President. He gets things done! https://t.co/B0KrMtGEet — Alalmë Creative (@AlalmeCreative) March 20, 2019

Does he sort Lego too?

Asking for a friend with sore feet. https://t.co/iHoPcdldu0 — Rob Gosnell (@GosnellRob) March 20, 2019

what a helpful baby angel!!!!!! https://t.co/hchQQjUKOK — Lauren (@peachycordelia) March 20, 2019

Today is #InternationalDayOfHappiness and nothing makes me happier than this mouse that tidies up. What makes you happy? https://t.co/EHC6bqSWAg — Openwork Ltd (@OpenworkOnline) March 20, 2019

Seriously, this is the kind of thing that only happens in fairytales. Pure joy. https://t.co/a6bo1Omsuw — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) March 19, 2019