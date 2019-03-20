Toggle Menu
Video: The tiny house mouse that’s gone viral because it tidies up a shelfhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/tidying-up-5635968/

Video: The tiny house mouse that’s gone viral because it tidies up a shelf

A man installed cameras to find out how things he had left on the table in his shed were turning up inside a box. And he discovered a tiny guest who was tidying up every night.

mouse help clean garden shed, house mouse tidy up, mouse clean stuff, good news, odd news, bizarre news, viral news, indian express
Meet Brexit Mouse at work!

An elderly man in the United Kingdom found that plastic clips, nuts and bolts that he left lying on a shelf in his garden shed were mysteriously being put away in a box. He said he thought he “was going mad” and even feared it was a “ghost”. Stephen Mckears, a resident of Severn Beach, near Bristol decided to solve the mystery and installed cameras to find out how this was happening. And he discovered a tiny guest who was tidying up the shelf every night.

The 72-year-old told BBC News that the problem started mid-February when he found a screw among peanuts in the box. The peanuts were to be given to birds. Mckears said he removed the screw, but the next day there was “a load more in there”.

Mckears said he installed a night vision camera with the help of a neighbour, and when the duo watched footage he was relieved to find that it was a mouse “and not a poltergeist” that was tidying up. Footage showed the mouse picking up things scattered on the table and putting them in the big box. The vigilante cleaner made multiple trips to put the items in the box.

“I’ve been calling him Brexit Mouse because he’s been stockpiling for Brexit,” Mckears jokingly told the Metro tabloid.

Advertising

Rodney Holbrook, 70, who helped set up the camera, however, has a different name for the rodent – Metal Mickey – and said he jumped at the chance to help because he had to ‘see the DIY mouse’ for himself.

The mouse didn’t just pick up tiny things but things double its size, and even heavy items, which left the pensioner perplexed at first.

People on the internet loved the helpful mouse. Some joked that it was a ghost mouse and wondered where they could find another one like it.

Don't Miss
I respect bhakts and critics of Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi
MS Dhoni understands match situations better than bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Video of flagpole falling after college student climbs it goes viral
2 'Kia Kaha': Auckland college's poignant tribute to Christchurch victims wins hearts online
3 Watch: When Hasan Minhaj quizzed Shashi Tharoor on urban lingo