TicTacToe challenge involves people on TikTok taking on their pets at the game

It’s not just dogs or cats, from hamsters to birds, people are participating in the challenge with all pets. (TikTok) It’s not just dogs or cats, from hamsters to birds, people are participating in the challenge with all pets. (TikTok)

People are spending a lot more time at home thanks to lockdowns, and while it’s a challenge being in isolation with pets, others are coming up with unique activities. The latest challenge on TikTok involves people playing ‘tic tac toe’ with their pets.

Since most pets lack the opposable thumbs needed to play the game with pen and paper, people are coming up with unusual ways of involving them. Some draw on their behalf, while others are putting treats to prompt pets to pick their spot. So far the game has been played with cats, dogs, birds, fish and even tortoises. In most of the cases, the humans are not the winners.

Check out some of the videos here:

With over 134.8 million views on #TicTacToe and another 13.8 millon views on #TicTacToeChallenge, it’s one of the popular hashtag challenges on the popular video app presently.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd