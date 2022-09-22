Three-year-old girl ‘hugs’ ostrich as bird struggles to get free. Watch

Children tend to be uninhibited when it comes to trying new activities that might seem risky and dangerous. The lack of fear and a sense of inquisitiveness make them act impulsively. Something similar was witnessed when a three-year-old girl tried to hug an ostrich and a video of the incident has gone viral.

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows a little girl sitting inside a car. An ostrich is seen sneaking inside through the car’s window and grabbing the food beside the girl. The fearless girl goes on to hold the ostrich by its neck. The seemingly panicked ostrich is seen struggling and another ostrich is seen approaching to help.

Watch the video here:

3-year-old Emma got up close with an ostrich at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN 😅 ‘We are all scared of the ostriches, but not her,’ said Emma’s mom Tabatha Lynn Collins, via Storyful. ‘She kept saying she wanted to hug the big bird, and she did. We were all stunned.’ pic.twitter.com/aUkEM2cIsP — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 21, 2022

The incident happened in Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo. “3-year-old Emma got up close with an ostrich at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN. ‘We are all scared of the ostriches, but not her,’ said Emma’s mom Tabatha Lynn Collins, via Storyful. ‘She kept saying she wanted to hug the big bird, and she did. We were all stunned,’” read the caption of the clip.

The video didn’t go down well with netizens as they termed the girl’s actions “irresponsible”.

“So many levels of irresponsibility here it’s insane,” commented a Twitter user. “In reality, the Ostrich was the victim here. It was lured with snacks just to get smothered by…a hugger,” said another.

In January 2021, an ostrich escaped from a Karachi zoo and it was captured in a video running down a busy street. The bird escaped from the zoo after water flowed into its enclosure at the park and was later captured by zoo officials.