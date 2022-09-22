scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Three-year-old girl ‘hugs’ ostrich as bird struggles to get free. Watch

The video did not go down well with netizens as they termed the girl’s actions “irresponsible”.

girl hugs ostrich, three year old girl hugs ostrich, ostrich video, ostrich and girl video, indian expressThe incident happened in Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo.

Children tend to be uninhibited when it comes to trying new activities that might seem risky and dangerous. The lack of fear and a sense of inquisitiveness make them act impulsively. Something similar was witnessed when a three-year-old girl tried to hug an ostrich and a video of the incident has gone viral.

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows a little girl sitting inside a car. An ostrich is seen sneaking inside through the car’s window and grabbing the food beside the girl. The fearless girl goes on to hold the ostrich by its neck. The seemingly panicked ostrich is seen struggling and another ostrich is seen approaching to help.

ALSO READ |Video captures ostrich that escaped from zoo running down busy Karachi street

Watch the video here:

The incident happened in Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo. “3-year-old Emma got up close with an ostrich at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN. ‘We are all scared of the ostriches, but not her,’ said Emma’s mom Tabatha Lynn Collins, via Storyful. ‘She kept saying she wanted to hug the big bird, and she did. We were all stunned,’” read the caption of the clip.

The video didn’t go down well with netizens as they termed the girl’s actions “irresponsible”.

“So many levels of irresponsibility here it’s insane,” commented a Twitter user. “In reality, the Ostrich was the victim here. It was lured with snacks just to get smothered by…a hugger,” said another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

In January 2021, an ostrich escaped from a Karachi zoo and it was captured in a video running down a busy street. The bird escaped from the zoo after water flowed into its enclosure at the park and was later captured by zoo officials.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 11:48:34 am
Next Story

Bigg Boss 16 confirmed contestants list: Manya Singh, Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot to get locked in Salman Khan’s show

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement