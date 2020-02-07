Viral video: 3-year-old sings ‘Dil hai chota sa’ with father on stage

A video of a three-year-old singing the hit Dil hai chota sa from the film Roja with her father is going viral on social media. The now-viral video shows the girl named Veda singing the song with her father on stage.
The video starts with Veda’s father, vocalist and composer Madhav Beena Agrawal, singing the song. The three-year-old then comes on stage with a microphone and interrupts her father. Agrawal then tells the audience that his daughter wants to sing the song and requests the accompanists to start from the beginning.
Veda then starts singing the song and is perfectly in tune. As the audience cheers, Agrawal joins in. The post that accompanied the tweeted video said it was the first time the father-daughter were performing together on stage.
Watch the video:
My 3+ year daughter and her father performing together for the first time. Please bless her 🙏#DilHainChotaSa @arrahman @anandmahindra @hvgoenka @SrBachchan @narendramodi @akshaykumar @mangeshkarlata @shreyaghoshal @Singer_kaushiki @ShekharRavjiani pic.twitter.com/ZfvtingtTD
— Megha Agarwal (@Meghmadhav21) February 4, 2020
The video was originally shared by Veda’s mother Megha on her Twitter account on February 4. It has since been shared on multiple platforms, and the original post has over 15,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.
The song was composed by AR Rahman and was originally sung by Minmini.
