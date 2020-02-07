Viral video: 3-year-old sings ‘Dil hai chota sa’ with father on stage

Three-year-old Veda’s rendition of the hit Bollywood song ‘Dil hai chota sa’ with her father is winning hearts online. Three-year-old Veda’s rendition of the hit Bollywood song ‘Dil hai chota sa’ with her father is winning hearts online.

A video of a three-year-old singing the hit Dil hai chota sa from the film Roja with her father is going viral on social media. The now-viral video shows the girl named Veda singing the song with her father on stage.

The video starts with Veda’s father, vocalist and composer Madhav Beena Agrawal, singing the song. The three-year-old then comes on stage with a microphone and interrupts her father. Agrawal then tells the audience that his daughter wants to sing the song and requests the accompanists to start from the beginning.

Veda then starts singing the song and is perfectly in tune. As the audience cheers, Agrawal joins in. The post that accompanied the tweeted video said it was the first time the father-daughter were performing together on stage.

Watch the video:

The video was originally shared by Veda’s mother Megha on her Twitter account on February 4. It has since been shared on multiple platforms, and the original post has over 15,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.

On social media, many who came across the post praised the girl for her effortless singing and her father for supporting her:

Cutie pie. Born star — BLACKMAMBA_2019 (@Blackma70182006) February 5, 2020

That’s cuteness overloaded, blessings to the sweet angel! — Dhiraj Anand (@dhirajanand_200) February 5, 2020

You are blessed. Let her sing….. ♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥ — Saumyajit🇮🇳 Biswas 🇮🇳 (@BiswasS5) February 5, 2020

Your princess will grow up to be a confident Woman, tks to her dad making her comfortable on stage ❤️❤️ — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) February 5, 2020

Oh! Such a wonderful baby and her confidence in singing..I wish her all the best. God bless her.

जै श्री कृष्ण । 🙏🙏 — KISHAN (@friendlykishan) February 4, 2020

Arey koi thousand likes ka Option Do mujhe 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — 🇮🇳हरमीत सिंघ भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@singh_harmeet84) February 5, 2020

It is such a wonderful feeling to watch the duo perform!! God bless you all!! Stay happy, forever!! — Radhika Aravind (@radvind) February 5, 2020

Bless her….so beautiful! — Anantha 🇮🇳 (@aellathur) February 6, 2020

Congratulations for having such a beautiful, confident n intelligent child.

God bless u all 😇 — Shivpriya (@SatiShambu11) February 5, 2020

One can feel god

My lord krishna….

Bless the kid…. — बाबा बजरंगी (@MissionMODI2024) February 5, 2020

What an adorable little thing! Always wanted a daughter ❤ — Deepti (@MeDamselDee) February 6, 2020

So damn cute little angel😘😘😘 lots of love❤❤ — Anu Mathur🇮🇳 (@AnuMathur19) February 5, 2020

The song was composed by AR Rahman and was originally sung by Minmini.

