Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Must Read

Viral video: 3-year-old sings ‘Dil hai chota sa’ with father on stage

The video was originally shared by Veda's mother Megha on her Twitter account on February 4. It has since been shared on multiple platforms, and the original post has over 15,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2020 6:11:25 pm
Three-year-old singing Dil hai chota sa, three-year-old sings 'Dil hai chota sa', Viral video, Roja movie song, Trending, Indian Express news Three-year-old Veda’s rendition of the hit Bollywood song ‘Dil hai chota sa’ with her father is winning hearts online.

A video of a three-year-old singing the hit Dil hai chota sa from the film Roja with her father is going viral on social media. The now-viral video shows the girl named Veda singing the song with her father on stage.

The video starts with Veda’s father, vocalist and composer Madhav Beena Agrawal, singing the song. The three-year-old then comes on stage with a microphone and interrupts her father. Agrawal then tells the audience that his daughter wants to sing the song and requests the accompanists to start from the beginning.

Veda then starts singing the song and is perfectly in tune. As the audience cheers, Agrawal joins in. The post that accompanied the tweeted video said it was the first time the father-daughter were performing together on stage.

Watch the video:

The video was originally shared by Veda’s mother Megha on her Twitter account on February 4. It has since been shared on multiple platforms, and the original post has over 15,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.

On social media, many who came across the post praised the girl for her effortless singing and her father for supporting her:

The song was composed by AR Rahman and was originally sung by Minmini.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 07: Latest News

Advertisement