After finding out they all had the same cheating boyfriend, 3 women are taking a road trip together

Many on social media loved the idea and applauded them for not being bitter but living life to the fullest.

While most might think plot of Ladies v/s Ricky Behl or it’s nearly similar plot of Hollywood flick John Tucker Must Die must be work of fiction, netizens have discovered a crazy story in reality. Believe it or not, three US women found out they were dating the same man and was stunned at the realisation. However, in a way to heal their broken hearts, they formed and unusual bond and now are taking a mega road-trip together! Their amazing story is now winning the internet.

Although Bekah King, Abi Roberts, and Morgan Tabor came together for a sad reason, the trio decided to move on exploring beautiful parts across the Western America in an old school bus that they renovated. Now, the group has been chronicling their journey on TikTok and Instagram “The BAM Bus,” an acronym they formed after each of their first initials.

It all started in December 2020, when Tabor, 21, suddenly grew suspicion about her boyfriend. After trawling various social media sites, she was flabbergasted when she discovered another woman’s page on a photography app, flooded with photos of her and Tabor’s boyfriend. “I have no words to describe the feeling I got seeing the photo of him with another girl,” Tabor, who lives in Boise, Idaho, told CNN.

Talking about the heartbreaking discovery, which she dubbed as “soul crushing”, she said: “My world came crumbling down,” adding that the guy had also talked about them getting married in the future.

She reached out to the woman, and eventually discovered Roberts and King too via various social media interactions seen on the man’s profile. It turned out the man was juggling at least six other women, most of whom thought they were part of an exclusive relationship!

The three of them ended up on a long FaceTime call — crying and sharing their experiences — in the middle of which their cheating boyfriend turned up at Tabor’s door with a bouquet of flowers.

“His face just dropped. It was so priceless to see,” Tabor told the news outlet when she showed him the video call to introduce him to “some new friends”.

Although the man tried to defend himself after being confronted and said he would change, it didn’t happen. “Just two hours after he’d been confronted by Morgan and Abi and told them he was going to become a changed man, he was messaging me, asking to hang out,” King told The Washington Post. The three women decided it was enough and dumped him.

When the newspaper reached out to the man in question, he replied: “There are two sides to everything, but I think the best thing right now is to say nothing.” On the condition of anonymity, he spoke the outlet but added that he really don’t want anything to do “with them anymore.”

The woman also stressed that their intention is not to defame him or take revenge but the journey is about celebrating their friendship. “I think more than anything this was some sort of weird blessing,” Roberts told The Salt Lake Tribune.

They started in Boise, where they purchased and converted the bus with bunk beds and kitchen, and plan to travel through Yellowstone and Glacier national parks, through Washington state and down the west coast. Each of them have been working remotely a few hours a week to finance their trip on their own.

Although initially they had only plan to travel through the summer, with their everyday adventure, they now plan to keep going as long as they can.