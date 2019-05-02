Three-eyed snake spotted on Australia’s highway, pictures go viral

A three-eyed snake was found by the wildlife authorities on a highway in northern Australia. Pictures of the unique specimen were shared on the official Facebook page of the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Service. According to a BBC report, the snake, which they called “peculiar”, was nicknamed Monty Python and it died just weeks after being found in March.

The third eye on the baby carpet python, according to experts quoted in the BBC report, appeared to be a natural mutation. They told the news website, that the snake, which was 40cm-long (15 inch), had been struggling and was not able to eat due to its deformity.

“The three-eyed snake warns The Dry is coming,” read the caption of the viral post. Found on the Arnhem Highway near Humpty Doo, the x-ray of the snake revealed that it was not two separate heads forged together but it appeared to be one skull with an additional eye socket and three functioning eyes.

Snake expert professor Bryan Fry told the news website that mutations were a natural part of the evolution. “I haven’t seen a three-eyed snake before, but we have a two-headed cobra python in our lab – it’s just a different kind of mutation like what we see with Siamese twins.”

