Watch: This woman made a house for her brother with autism. Netizens call it fantastic

Living with autism can be challenging, especially in a world that is not designed to accommodate the special needs of people with disabilities.

However, a wholesome video that is now going viral on Twitter, shows how life for people who have autism can be made easier by integrating customised design and technology.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by the user who goes by the name @depomarket, shows a woman giving a tour of a house that she made for her brother Chris who has autism.

To accommodate Chris’s special needs, his family members equipped his house with things like special soap dispensers and a device with Amazon Alexa that reminds Chris of his daily tasks. What makes the house even more impressive is that it was built by renovating an old shed.

So far, the video of Chris’s house tour, which was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by @heyitskmatt, has been viewed over 1.3 million times and has gathered thousands of likes.

While commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is fantastic. As an autistic woman myself I fought tooth and nail and to be able to live independently. Making that a little easier to achieve for your loved one is the best support we can get ”.

Another person wrote, “As someone with an autistic sibling this warms my heart. Hopefully one day I can set my bro up like this.”

According to Autism Speak, an autism research organisation in the US, autism or autism spectrum disorder, refers to “a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication.”