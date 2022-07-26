Watch: This woman made a house for her brother with autism. Netizens call it fantastic

July 26, 2022 4:33:06 pm
Living with autism can be challenging, especially in a world that is not designed to accommodate the special needs of people with disabilities.
However, a wholesome video that is now going viral on Twitter, shows how life for people who have autism can be made easier by integrating customised design and technology.
The video, which was posted on TikTok by the user who goes by the name @depomarket, shows a woman giving a tour of a house that she made for her brother Chris who has autism.
To accommodate Chris’s special needs, his family members equipped his house with things like special soap dispensers and a device with Amazon Alexa that reminds Chris of his daily tasks. What makes the house even more impressive is that it was built by renovating an old shed.
Obsessed with this living setup that this woman setup for her brother who is on the spectrum so he can live independently but still have his support system nearby! pic.twitter.com/euVdJUMaWW
— k. matt | kristyn (@heyitskmatt) July 25, 2022
Yes, I know it’s unfair that many who are disabled will never be able to afford this experience. Yes I know that the system (speaking for the States) does the disabled dirty. And yes, I know that money, wealth, and access to resources are not evenly distributed.
— k. matt | kristyn (@heyitskmatt) July 25, 2022
This is really cool. My brother is autistic and all he ever wanted was to live on his own
— T h e A u d a c i t y | Zuri Ali (@zurithepioneer) July 25, 2022
This is fantastic. As an autistic woman myself I fought tooth and nail and to be able to live independently. Making that a little easier to achieve for your loved one is the best support we can get 🥰
— brigitte (@mothroot) July 25, 2022
As someone with an autistic sibling this warms my heart. 🥰🥰🥰Hopefully one day I can set my bro up like this.
— Sharp as a tack (@keen_keen) July 25, 2022
I’ve watched it so many times. It’s so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/itq1XbMKEd
— Mina Mina Bo Bina (@BSweetsBakery) July 26, 2022
This might be more doable for a lot of households with a special needs family member if American municipalities weren’t so uptight about accessory dwelling units and granny flats. I get worked up just thinking about it.
— Chris (@Fresh_Coaster) July 26, 2022
He has a cat and bird in the same space peacefully. He’s a Disney prince.
— ✨Thee Main Character 🧚🏾♀️✨ (@isthat_kt) July 25, 2022
Love love love it. This is everything inclusion is encompassing. Using tech products and emotional intelligence to provide a decent standard of living.
— Ingrid B • Black Culture meet Luxury (@IAmIngridB) July 25, 2022
So far, the video of Chris’s house tour, which was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by @heyitskmatt, has been viewed over 1.3 million times and has gathered thousands of likes.
While commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is fantastic. As an autistic woman myself I fought tooth and nail and to be able to live independently. Making that a little easier to achieve for your loved one is the best support we can get ”.
Another person wrote, “As someone with an autistic sibling this warms my heart. Hopefully one day I can set my bro up like this.”
According to Autism Speak, an autism research organisation in the US, autism or autism spectrum disorder, refers to “a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication.”
