scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Watch: This woman made a house for her brother with autism. Netizens call it fantastic

The newly-built home is equipped with special soap dispensers and an Amazon Alexa device that reminds Chris of his daily tasks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 4:33:06 pm
Woman bulbs special home for brother with autism, Woman build’s home for autistic brother, Viral TikTok brother with autism gets special home, Woman converts old shed into a home for brother, autism spectrum disorder, man with autism gets beautiful home, Indian ExpressThe video of Chris’s house tour, which was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by @heyitskmatt, has been viewed over 1.3 million times and has gathered thousands of likes.

Living with autism can be challenging, especially in a world that is not designed to accommodate the special needs of people with disabilities.

However, a wholesome video that is now going viral on Twitter, shows how life for people who have autism can be made easier by integrating customised design and technology.

ALSO READ |Twitterati advocate sensitivity on World Autism Awareness Day

The video, which was posted on TikTok by the user who goes by the name @depomarket, shows a woman giving a tour of a house that she made for her brother Chris who has autism.

To accommodate Chris’s special needs, his family members equipped his house with things like special soap dispensers and a device with Amazon Alexa that reminds Chris of his daily tasks. What makes the house even more impressive is that it was built by renovating an old shed.

So far, the video of Chris’s house tour, which was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by @heyitskmatt, has been viewed over 1.3 million times and has gathered thousands of likes.

While commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is fantastic. As an autistic woman myself I fought tooth and nail and to be able to live independently. Making that a little easier to achieve for your loved one is the best support we can get ”.

Another person wrote, “As someone with an autistic sibling this warms my heart. Hopefully one day I can set my bro up like this.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period

According to Autism Speak, an autism research organisation in the US, autism or autism spectrum disorder, refers to “a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

In Kerala backfire, Cong open wooing spurned by LDF allies, ruffles UDF camp

In Kerala backfire, Cong open wooing spurned by LDF allies, ruffles UDF camp

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy
C Raja Mohan writes

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy

Premium
Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions
Explained

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Irma Vep review

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement