Live rat falls from ceiling onto customer’s table in Los Angeles restaurant

A live rat fell from the ceiling in a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and landed straight on a customer's table. Luckily, this incident took place before she placed an order for lunch.

The rat fell from the ceiling, leaving the diner stunned.

A Westchester lady’s lunch came close to a nightmare when a live rat fell from the ceiling on her table at Buffalo Wild Wings right before she was about to place the order. Buffalo Wild Wings is a casual eatery and sports bar that has franchises throughout the United States.

The restaurant officials said that the rat’s presence is probably due to the construction that was happening nearby at the Howard Hughes Center.  An inspection of the cleanliness and sanitation will also take place before the restaurant opens, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said.

Alisha Norman, the diner who is orignially from Texas, posted the pictures of the rat lying on her menu later on. She was stunned and worried that the rat must be injured as it fell like a “mack truck”, she told the KNBC-TV Channel 4.

The manager picked up the rat, put it on a plate, covered it with another plate, and dumped it into a bag. Norman’s lunch was compensated, but this incident will always be remembered by her.

This horrible incident has left the netizens disgusted at even the thought of dining at Buffalo Wild Wings. Take a look :

