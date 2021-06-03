This viral video of a scorpion under black light has netizens confused: ‘I am both creeped out and fascinated’

Interestingly, the scorpion in the video has a bunch of babies on her back, which aren't being reflected under the light.

If you have ever wondered what an insect or reptile would look under a UV-A light, then this latest viral video has all the answers. Shared on the official Instagram page of ‘The Reptile Zoo’ was a video showcasing how the exoskeleton of a scorpion would glow under the blacklight.

Interestingly, the scorpion in the video has a bunch of babies on her back, which aren’t being reflected under the light. Explaining the phenomenon in the post the caption read, “Scorpions exoskeletons glow under black light 😳 but the babies on her back still haven’t developed theirs yet so they don’t glow.”

Watch the video here:

The video is being widely shared on social media with netizens quite bewildered by the viral clip. Some were also creeped out by the video and commented that they were not prepared to see such a thing.