This viral TikTok explaining how COVID-19 vaccine works is winning the internet

Many said it's the easiest and best way to educate the masses.

Even as a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive is going on around the world, people are still confused how it works or why two shots are needed. So, one comedian came forward to simplify the science behind it using a relatable analogy, and it’s winning the internet.

In a TikTok video going viral, a comedian used a simple skit featuring forks to show how the vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna work. The actor-comedian, Vick Krishna, from Manhattan, turned the vaccination process into an engaging victory of good over evil to explain how the mRNA vaccine works.

For the uninitiated, mRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein, or even just a piece of a protein, that triggers an immune response. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies, CDC explains.

Learn why we need two shots of the mRNA vaccine pic.twitter.com/9JC2ArNEAn — Lee Travis (@lostthenumbers) April 4, 2021

Earlier, he had put out another video to explain how vaccine works, showing how the newly formed antibodies identifies and then attack the ‘fork hands’ of the novel coronavirus.

Krishna used a hilarious analogy to explain the same, where brave Mr Vaccine shows up in our body with an urgent message telling Ribosome, who produces proteins, about the evil Covid. It identifies the fork, the exact weapon Covid will use to attack our body.

Later, it is seen that Ribosome stars producing the weapons, forks in this case, once the body has been alerted. Ribosomes then shows the forks to Dr Immune System, who has never seen a fork before either. Now that he has, he starts building a defence system known as Antibodies. So, later when Covid shows up uninvited and tries to find a home in our bodies, Dr Immune System sends his defence team of antibodies to “seize the fork”. the video shows, the Antibodies ripping away the forks, saving the body and defeating Covid.

Talking to NPR, Krishna explained that he knew there was a lot of fear and misinformation about the vaccine, so he wanted to explain the process while entertaining them.

Asked why he used the fork analogy, the 32-year-old said, “So I was doing a lot of research on the vaccine, and the key component to it was the spike protein. There was a fork on my table where I was writing the skit, and that clicked for me. Fork = coronavirus spike protein.”

Netizens loved how simple the explainer was, with many saying the analogy should be in textbooks. Here’s how netizens have reacted:

This is literally what I used to explain vaccines to my parents https://t.co/x3PiUNVQCa — aloveyoutoo (@ALOveyoutoo) April 6, 2021

Immunology Made Easy. Entertaining and Informative. https://t.co/6f9WQ8v2kn — Gabriel Oru (@OruGabriel) April 6, 2021

This guy’s videos are the best educational tools I’ve seen all pandemic. ❤️ https://t.co/A5GAzRUYgQ — Persephone (@LadyOfWays) April 5, 2021

this was both extremely useful and also hilarious i failed biology but forks… forks, i can understand https://t.co/iFK2mvUIhw — Helen (@hsr_rants) April 5, 2021

Put this in a textbook https://t.co/FopKLHKRFi — Connor Leroux 🇨🇦 (@connorcrypsis) April 5, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

His videos are the reason why I got my shots. https://t.co/guXqA183Rl — Thomas S Robertson II (@t_onthekeyzz) April 6, 2021

We need him running the CDC social media accounts ASAP https://t.co/1VrUzuYqJn — Michael 😷 (@Mr_Hopkins8) April 5, 2021

This might be the greatest piece of science communication I have ever seen https://t.co/0CxbUfm99w — mcc (@mcclure111) April 5, 2021

I desperately want this man to explain more medical science to me. https://t.co/EK0IpcEgPV — Traciel✂️ (@Traciel03) April 5, 2021

I LOVE THIS! THAT’S EXACTLY HOW IT WORKS! 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Goth Moth 🎀💊 (@twinbrujahs) April 5, 2021