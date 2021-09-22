Viral video of pet dogs attending a baseball game melts hearts online

If you are active on social media, there are chances you have come across videos of four-legged pitch invaders. However, have you ever seen furry guests in the stands? A video of a baseball match, which shows spectators with their pet dogs, has delighted many online.

Similar to the popular ‘kiss cams’ in American and European games, a stadium hosting a US baseball team introduced ‘simba cams’ to feature pets on the big screen. In the video going viral across social media sites, audience members attending a Seattle Mariners game in Washington were seen holding up their pet dogs up to be featured on the jumbotron.

The stadium regularly hosts events called ‘Bark in the Park’, which canines are allowed to attend.

Watch the video here:

Many have reacted the video saying the tradition must be adopted in more stadiums. Many commented it’s way better than the ‘kiss cams’.

In fact, it’s not just the team in Seattle. The Detroit Tigers, too, have Simba cams.

Everything the light touches is their kingdom. pic.twitter.com/3cbaq7qqEW — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 21, 2021

Here’s how netizens reacted to the cute ritual:

The Seattle Mariners have “Simba Cam” and it may be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen… https://t.co/QxAuO5B8jc — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 21, 2021

The @Mariners Simba Cam is currently the best thing in sports pic.twitter.com/HuN4g2A92S — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 21, 2021

Okay, well this is awesome! And now on my list to see in Seattle! I want to see the Simba puppers! 🤣 https://t.co/niCYfG89mv — Becky Koltunovitch (@BKoltunovitch) September 22, 2021

I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS..I wonder what these dogs think is happening — DOSSEY RAINEY (@RaineyDossey) September 22, 2021

We need Bark in the Park events in all stadiums for every sport. — GrannyLinda (@GrannyLinda17) September 21, 2021

I’ve never seen such a collective group of embarrassed dogs 😂 — Lauren Lapka (@LaurenLapka) September 22, 2021

This is enough to make me go to a baseball game. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 22, 2021

Person who came up with this just wanted to see a bunch of dogs 😂 — Thomas Knepshield (@tknep3) September 21, 2021