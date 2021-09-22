scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Viral video of pet dogs attending a baseball game melts hearts online

In the video going viral across social media sites, audience members attending a Seattle Mariners game in Washington were seen holding up their pets up to be featured on the jumbotron.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 22, 2021 3:41:25 pm
baseball simba cam, dogs in baseball game, simba cam Seattle mariners, bark in the park baseball, cute animal videos, viral videos, indian express,The event called 'Bark in the Park' allows pet owners to attend the game with their dogs in some designated seats.

If you are active on social media, there are chances you have come across videos of four-legged pitch invaders. However, have you ever seen furry guests in the stands? A video of a baseball match, which shows spectators with their pet dogs, has delighted many online.

Similar to the popular ‘kiss cams’ in American and European games, a stadium hosting a US baseball team introduced ‘simba cams’ to feature pets on the big screen. In the video going viral across social media sites, audience members attending a Seattle Mariners game in Washington were seen holding up their pet dogs up to be featured on the jumbotron.

The stadium regularly hosts events called ‘Bark in the Park’, which canines are allowed to attend.

Watch the video here:

Many have reacted the video saying the tradition must be adopted in more stadiums. Many commented it’s way better than the ‘kiss cams’.

In fact, it’s not just the team in Seattle. The Detroit Tigers, too, have Simba cams.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the cute ritual:

