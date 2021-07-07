‘Strong Jurassic Park vibes’: A video of running iguanas goes viral, watch

Since being shared online, the clip has triggered several reactions among netizens with many intrigued by the viral clip.

A video of a group of running iguanas went viral on social media, as many netizens were strongly reminded of the Jurassic Park films.

The undated clip was originally shared by a user @neverseentit on Twitter, but gained traction on the microblogging website when it was re-shared by user Rob n Roll and former basketball player Rex Chapman. “This is giving off strong Jurassic Park vibes, wrote the user while tweeting the clip which has garnered over 87,000 views.

In the 8-second clip, the iguanas appear to be running away from something, resembling the Gallimimus flocking scene from the 1993 Jurassic Park movie, where the protagonist Alan Grant and the kids run into a flock of Gallimimus that are trying to escape from a Tyrannosaurus rex.

While most of Twitter is quite intrigued with the video of the running iguanas, others were also amused as a man can be heard trying to talk to the reptiles in the clip.

