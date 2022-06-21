This video of pan-slapping contest proves why women live longer than men

Hitting someone’s head with a pan sounds like an accident or an act of physical assault. However, there is a thing called ‘pan-slapping contest’ and a video of it has gone viral on social media.

An undated video, which appears to be shot during a fair or a public event, shows two men taking turns to hit each other on the head as a small crowd watches them.

Both men are wearing metal knight helmets that protect their heads against assault. Both men continue hitting each other until one of them animatedly falls to the ground and the winner raises his hands in a victory dance.

This video was shared on Twitter by a popular Twitter account that goes by the name @Rex Chapman on Monday. Soon the video got over 1.3 million views.

Same energy Eric and Don Jr. – the early years pic.twitter.com/AaUokDjsiG — Nick Mitchell (@pat_fasnacht) June 20, 2022

Everyone says the Olympics are more important than the Pan American games but what do they know? — Eric Schulmiller (@ericbop) June 20, 2022

I know brothers that as kids, found a hard hat and naturally decided to test it with a hammer 😳 Didn’t end well. Human nature is so flawed, I don’t know how we made it this far 🤷🏻‍♀️ — MsMariaBlack 🌻 Covid Cave Dweller (@Msmariablack) June 20, 2022

Women have kept civilization afloat forever.

That video is proof. — 🇺🇦🌻America breaks my ❤️ daily (@ctydweller08) June 20, 2022

This is why the aliens have enforced a quarantine zone around Earth. Whatever it is that makes us act this way, they do not want it out infecting other worlds. — John Petry (@juanjo94134) June 20, 2022

Why women live longer, exhibit 248 https://t.co/pW6P9v7qpd — Marafade (@mo55deb) June 21, 2022

I would hope, when extraterrestrial civilisations finally do reach earth; this is the first human activity they witness…. https://t.co/btX79nU9CP — Vikas Shah MBE DL (@MrVikas) June 20, 2022

Commenting on the absurd pan-hitting activity shown in the video, a Twitter user wrote, “I would hope, when extraterrestrial civilisations finally do reach earth; this is the first human activity they witness…” Another user commented, “If you ever played Football and slapped your teammate with your chin strap button on their helmet then you feel this pain biiiig. Brutal!”

Pan hitting is not the only odd contest that exists. Earlier in March, the famous Arnold Sports Festival founded by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger launched the first edition of the ‘Slap Fighting Championship’.

Before that, the first-ever professional ‘Pillow Fighting Championship’ was held on 29 January, 2022, in Florida, USA.