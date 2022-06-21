scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
This video of pan-slapping contest proves why women live longer than men

The undated video shows two men wearing fully covered knight helmets and taking turns to hit each other’s head with a pan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 3:16:18 pm
Pan slapping contest, Pan hitting contest, Men hit each other with pan in a contest, Viral video, Bizarre pan slapping competition, Indian ExpressThe video of the 'pan slapping contest' has been viewed over 1.3 million times.

Hitting someone’s head with a pan sounds like an accident or an act of physical assault. However, there is a thing called ‘pan-slapping contest’ and a video of it has gone viral on social media.

An undated video, which appears to be shot during a fair or a public event, shows two men taking turns to hit each other on the head as a small crowd watches them.

ALSO READ |Ridiculous or entertaining: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Logan Paul introduce Slap Fighting Championship

Both men are wearing metal knight helmets that protect their heads against assault. Both men continue hitting each other until one of them animatedly falls to the ground and the winner raises his hands in a victory dance.

This video was shared on Twitter by a popular Twitter account that goes by the name @Rex Chapman on Monday. Soon the video got over 1.3 million views.

Commenting on the absurd pan-hitting activity shown in the video, a Twitter user wrote, “I would hope, when extraterrestrial civilisations finally do reach earth; this is the first human activity they witness…” Another user commented, “If you ever played Football and slapped your teammate with your chin strap button on their helmet then you feel this pain biiiig. Brutal!”

Pan hitting is not the only odd contest that exists. Earlier in March, the famous Arnold Sports Festival founded by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger launched the first edition of the ‘Slap Fighting Championship’.

Before that, the first-ever professional ‘Pillow Fighting Championship’ was held on 29 January, 2022, in Florida, USA.

